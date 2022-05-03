Britain’s EU gap is hurting, but hardly anyone wants or dares to complain.

Finally someone has done the hard work and figured out how much Britain’s EU difference, the Brexit, costs ordinary Britons.

Released last week statement According to Brexit, food prices in the UK have risen by an average of six per cent. The higher the share of EU imports, the more expensive the product.

Investigation behind are the UK in a Changing Europe think tank and the London School of Economics.

Until now, few have dared to give a price tag to the EU gap. The investigation has been hampered by the fact that the end of the transition period for brexit coincided with the global coronavirus pandemic. The sanctions are mixed.

A recent report seeks to clean up the effects of the pandemic. The shares of EU imports of products before the Brexit referendum in summer 2016 have been taken as a reference.

A big jump in prices was seen when Brexit’s transition period ended at the end of 2020. However, prices started to rise earlier: as soon as the brexes and its hardness were confirmed.

Food is a sensitive brexit meter. Perishable food does not tolerate border delays, or Brexit bureaucracy.

Products are allowed to move freely in the EU’s internal market. When Britain decided to secede from the EU, it also left the single market and the customs union.

The Brexites wanted to return border controls to Britain. Compared to that, it is unfortunate that the British government still does not really want borders under its own control.

Jacob Rees-Mogg, British Minister for Brexit Opportunities and Government Effectiveness (yes, that is his genuine title) announced last week that Britain is once again postponing controls on EU food at its borders.

The Conservative government believes now is the wrong time to increase bureaucracy. According to Rees-Mogg, the deferrals will save companies £ 1 billion. Increasing customs controls would be “self-destructive”.

Even the Archbreaker admits that the Brexit is self-destructive, according to The Guardian, who has traditionally supported the Labor Party –magazine columnist.

In part Britain will hold local elections on Thursday. Is brexit a hot topic? Not in England at least.

On behalf of the Conservatives, the difference with the EU has been applauded. The biggest opposition party, the Labor Party, is also Brexit. No matter how painful the EU gap is, Labor does not want to jeopardize its future rise to power.

The author is an HS correspondent in London.