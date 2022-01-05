In Russia, the mortality rate during the coronavirus pandemic is hundreds of thousands, largely due to management mistakes. However, it may not have consequences for management.

New Year’s below, the latest mortality figures were obtained again in Russia. According to the country’s statistical office Rosstat, 257,242 people died in Russia in November.

That’s a big number, but the scale is only comparable to the pre-coronary virus pandemic: an average of 147,000 people died in November 2015-2019. Compared to November 2019, the “mortality rate” was now 115,961 people. For the entire epidemic, it is 930,000, and December is not yet included.

The main explanation, of course, is the coronavirus, either directly or indirectly. Therefore, in addition to human tragedy and grief, such figures are also the failure of those in power. A scandal that is bound to have consequences.

We may though look in the wrong place. The pandemic has highlighted how poorly we understand the mechanisms of authoritarian regimes.

Russia’s coronary virus situation is mainly explained by low vaccine coverage, although Russia proudly announced that it was the first to have its vaccine completed and would be able to receive rapid mass vaccinations. A significant proportion of Russians have simply been reluctant to take the vaccine.

The main responsibility for this lies with the Kremlin. It gave the impression of vaccine development as a geopolitical race where bends can be rectified. When the vaccine was completed, it sent conflicting messages about the severity of the situation and mollussed Western vaccines. Official coronavirus figures have been embellished from the beginning. That is why mortality rates are being monitored so closely, although the general public is distrustful of the official figures they know to be unreliable.

There was already little trust in society and this ate up more. As a by-product, a relatively small but angry anti-vaccine movement has emerged in Russia. Its prominent actors are loyal to the administration, making it difficult for the Kremlin, which otherwise uses harsh sticks against its critics, to defeat it.

The message was exchanged too late after the propaganda had already scored its own goal.

Otherwise Russia, which is becoming more authoritarian, is thus in a spiral where people are opposed to harsh actions and those in power therefore dare not take up them. In a difficult situation, the leader avoids responsibility.

Again, the epidemic highlighted the fact that authoritarian regimes are largely populist and often have limited means to force their unwilling subordinates.

Maybe one will see the consequences of this.

The author is the editorial editor of HS.