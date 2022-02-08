Columns The pandemic in the United States is quite different than ever in Finland

In the promised land of abundance, the Finnish child’s view is that basic food is not available.

“Mum, why not get chicken from the store here? ”

The question from my seven-year-old child sums up well how special a time we now live in the United States.

We moved to the Washington area at the turn of the year. The pandemic has come here in very different ways than ever before in Finland.

It is somehow amusing that in the promised land of abundance, the child’s view is that staple foods are not available.

To the couple for a week we didn’t really find a chicken in the store. It was out of stock at all convenience stores and missed out on e-commerce deliveries as well.

Several times we have been left without milk. The shelves that have been full of emptiness have been a typical topic of small talc on trade trips.

The effort to buy furniture from Ikea also remained a company in many respects.

Labor is being sought everywhere. There are few restaurants or cafes that do not look for employees in front of or in the window.

Restaurants may warn you that the selection and prices are subject to change without notice.

Reasons there are several to all of this.

Supply chains coughed badly. Many are sore or quarantined. There is a shortage of staff as a large wave of redundancies has passed through the country.

From the beginning of the year, the difficult weather conditions worsened the situation. Now there is better stuff in the store.

However, truck drivers would be particularly badly needed, with some estimates suggesting as many as 80,000 more. Without them, the goods do not move from the port or factory to the warehouses and from there on to trade.

The prices are rising. High inflation and a more expensive bill are already annoying many Americans.

Many economic experts believe that the situation will not improve quickly – and it will not go away just by waiting. Investment and new technology are needed.

Although As the economic impact is more visible in everyday life in Washington than in Helsinki, it is difficult to get a real sense of the circumstances – despite the fact that the number of coronavirus deaths in the United States is still very high.

In Finland, the varying degrees of social lockouts always gave the impression that we were really living in the midst of a crisis. It’s been a long time since the previous parentheses. Not even the omicron conversion made them return.

Everyday life rolls like before – except for those grocery shopping.

The author is HS’s Washington correspondent.