Columns The pandemic brought out selfish human sheep

Most Finns follow the recommendations related to the pandemic well. But then there are those who completely avoid their responsibilities and still boast of it.

Coronavirus pandemic has not subsided. The more contagious the virus variant is, the vaccinations are slow. Familiar things to everyone who follows the news.

I am one of the privileged of the Corona era, even the lucky ones who are able to work from home. Workers in many other sectors keep society spinning without telecommuting opportunities.

I can also only imagine the pain of workers and entrepreneurs whose livelihoods have been constrained by coronary constraints: such as the cultural and restaurant industries that I love. Them the state is subject to support in such a situation.

But while restrictions are needed, individuals also have a responsibility. The Finns mostly follow the recommendations related to the pandemic well, so they work for the common good.

Then there are those who avoid their responsibilities. And yet boast of their own icing selfishness.

It has already become familiar how ideological opponents of vaccines and masks, those who see the pandemic as a lie, and those who disseminate steamy conspiracy theories, repeatedly call on those who trust science. sheep. For they seem to elevate themselves as “strong individuals” who “think with their own brains”.

Interestingly, how these “think with their own brains” then regard any rumors they find on the internet as facts, devoid of any source criticism. Or for whom a charismatic speaking subject of personal worship qualifies as an “expert”.

This in fact, it also sounds quite sheep-like behavior. But above all, from the deliberate selfishness of the human.

For example, those who refuse a face mask may justify their actions on the grounds that if the mask does not protect their wearer very well, why should they? Or because primary healthy people have low rates of coronary mortality, so they don’t care.

So. Above all, the user of the face mask tries to protect others. The coronavirus may be asymptomatic to the carrier. If a healthy person does not easily die of a viral disease, it can be fatal even for a young person at risk. They are also protected by herd protection resulting from adequate vaccine coverage. It, on the other hand, does not occur if very many do not agree to be vaccinated.

Familiar things to anyone who genuinely thinks with their own brains. But selfish human sheep don’t care about the protection of the flock, only about themselves.

The author is the cultural editor of HS. and producer of Nyt.fi.