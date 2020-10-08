Columns The paint party for empty stands is a specialty of this time

Exceptional circumstances are also reflected in the game performances of top professionals.

What in football: Manchester United – Tottenham 1–6, Aston Villa – Liverpool 7–2, Bayern Munich – Hertha Berlin 4–3, Atalanta – Cagliari 5–2.

Of these, only the result of the Atalanta match is “normal” to quote Kimi Räikkönen’s standard comment after Friday’s practice runs. Atalanta became known last season for their rich matches, and the same pace continues.

Exception results occur every season, but all of these examples are from last Sunday. So in one day, the goals in various European top series were shot at a tremendous pace.

If you dig a little longer, you can easily find more finishers: Bayern München – FC Barcelona 8–2, Liverpool – Leeds 4–3, Inter – Fiorentina 4–3. . .

Where from the results tell? Have everyone researched Atalanta’s way of playing?

This is certainly not the case. Instead, there may be some effect to the fact that there is no crowd in the matches. A thousand spectators are allowed in the Italian Serie A, but the Premier League, the Champions League and the Bayern Munich matches in the German Bundesliga have been played in empty stands.

Playing in front of tens of thousands of spectators is certainly different from playing in a vacuum that empties its emptiness, with only team crowds and people turning on TV cameras. Tension, lack of tension, the roar of the audience and its lack: it all matters.

Although empty stands have been played for some time, it can be hard to avoid the feeling of training games. While players are professionals and they don’t flirt in any situation, they are also people to whom environmental factors alike matter.

Matches the viewer on television may not notice much of the difference, as almost all matches have artificial audience voices.

Fortunately, in English Premier League matches, you can also choose a match without audience voices on the streaming service: it adds a whole new dimension to watching TV and somehow illustrates playing for empty audiences. The coaches ’cries are heard like in sub-series matches, even the kicking sounds echoing through the TV speakers.

This will continue for a long time to come. Britain will play without an audience, according to the latest decisions, well into the spring. So this fall, too, will break with more than a ten-year tradition of a match trip to London for the Arsenal home game.

The paint party is allowed to continue as seen from the home sofa.

