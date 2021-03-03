Columns The new power follows the logic of Minecraft. This is exactly what HS Vision follows, writes Anu-Elina Lehti.

The new power follows the logic of Minecraft. This is exactly what HS Vision follows, writes Anu-Elina Lehti.

When I was ten years old, confused Tetris. For hours, I started a block game developed in the Soviet Union on the black and white screen of my friend’s family’s PC.

Tetriksen the logic was simple. Blocks of different shapes fell from the sky, and the player’s job was to make them fit in neat rows of blocks at the bottom. The farther the game was played, the faster the blocks fell, and the harder it became to fill the rows.