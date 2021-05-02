Columns The new Owl Owl series is like the celebrity season of Couch Potatoes with a nostalgia filling – but what did Antti Tuisku forget?

Owl is a laughter therapy, where a child of the 1990s also gets into a nostalgia feeling, writes Venla Kuokkanen, HS’s cultural journalist.

Couch potatoes a nostalgic celebrity season is here! Not for a moment, that’s MTV3’s new one Owl owl-program.

On the red sofa, Maikkari’s programs from previous years are watched alternately by Actors, presenters, dancers and journalists. There are popcorns, fruit and cheese on the front table.

Jorma Uotinen and Sami Sykö there are matching poison green suits. Pekka Strangin watching the lean position gives me an immediate back hang. Paula Norosen and Minna Kivelän gossiping immediately gets ears to the monster. If I happened to be at the table next door in the cupboard, I would definitely be eavesdropping.

In advance doubts how the nostalgia-riding program appeals to what was born in the 1990s. My prejudice is completely unfounded, for already the first clip Saturday dances from 1984 charms.

In the middle of the dances, a couple from Kauhajoki can get an interview Tribe and Helga. They tell their love story that started a year and a half earlier in dancing. The tribe sought Helga to dance Olavi Virran to the beat of the song, and half a minute after the first encounter, the Tribe decided to sue.

The bold pull impresses celebrities watching tube TV. The reactions are great to follow, but so is the presenter Heikki Hietamiehen and Helga’s exchange of words.

“That effect of dance is so strong,” Hietamies says.

“That’s right, and love is such a weird knife,” Helga whispers.

If anything Saturday dances through it becomes clear, then, that a good love story does not easily become obsolete.

Saturday dances were a popular program in the 70s and 80s. Ordinary people got to dance on television. Photo from 1973.­

Next it’s your turn Idolsin the first season I’ve watched as a little girl myself.

Hanna Pakarisen the sound is dazzling and the cold shivers go along the back. What the heck was he so clever? I had completely forgotten.

Size Idols-I’m waiting for a while Antti tuisku enters the picture.

Tuisku’s music career sums up the growth story of one young girl. At first I was a fan crazy, in my teens I nodded to generic popular music and eventually I started to appreciate it. However, Antti Tuisku is not Owl seen in the first episode, which was a great disappointment.

Iloa Idols instead offered Heikki Paasonen hair style. It took me in my memories straight to junior high school, where the boys slipped the gel into their hair and the jeans hung under the back so that it was impossible to run without stumbling.

Antti Tuisku, who finished third in Idols’ first season, will not be seen in the first episode of Pöllötöllö. Instead, the focus is on the final duo.­

The most entertaining however, the program includes celebrity sayings and reactions. The 1963 Friends section Hannes Häyrinen Hitlerafter the imitation, viewers stare at one ton of banknotes, and an unbelievable scream seems to slip out of my own mouth.

Many programs laugh forcibly because in today’s light they seem absurd in their awfulness. What kind of uproar would it be like when in modern times it would hint at a woman’s place in the kitchen, like Kari Salmelainen does In the bullseye?

I’m looking forward to waiting for future episodes, though perhaps not the target audience.

And even if I don’t get into similar spheres of nostalgia as other viewers, the program works well as laughter therapy. As the celebrities giggle and joke, the mouthpieces forcibly begin to turn into a smile.