Columns The NATO process could be really simple and lightning fast – of course, the Finnish leadership does not want to do this in the real world, and for the most valid reason

At one point, the majority of the population turned in favor of Finland’s accession to NATO. Politicians follow suit.

Process. That is the term used by the president Sauli Niinistö has been cultivating hard in recent weeks. In the process, he means the way in which Finland makes its security policy decisions in a rapidly changing situation.

Now this process diagram of the NATO decision is starting to be pretty clear. It’s quite a cage. There is a monitoring and coordination group, a report and a report supplement.

The most ardent supporters of NATO membership say the process is too slow, NATO critics say it is too hasty.

But in fact, it is this combination of speed and slowness that seems to be the central idea of ​​the process.

Finland Barbapapa somehow comes to mind about the NATO process.

Barbapapas are pear-shaped characters familiar from television and children’s books, who can transform into any shape at lightning speed, if necessary, such as a submarine, tent or concert harp.

If I remember correctly, at least in a TV series shown in the 1970s, barbapapos used to “hik-hik-hiccup, barbakic” before their transformation.

Like the Barbapapos, Finland’s intricate NATO application process can change its shape in a very straightforward way.

Or at least it should be able to change.

“It must be remembered that we MPs have a phenomenal ability to mess up things that are obvious in themselves,” said one MP last week in the cup of parliament.

Parliament has been raised to a key role in Finland’s NATO decision-making.

Under the leadership of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs, a supplement to the foreign and security policy report has been prepared in recent weeks as a civil servant. Once the wording of the text has been approved by tp-utva (Government and President’s Foreign and Security Policy Committee), it will be submitted to Parliament.

With these prospects, the supplement to the report will arrive in Parliament on Maundy Thursday. In Parliament, after the referral discussion, it is submitted to the committees for consideration.

The Committee on Reports is likely to be the Committee on Foreign Affairs, but in addition the report is likely to go at least to the Committee on Defense, Administration, Transport and Communications, the Committee on Economic Affairs and the Committee on Agriculture and Forestry. After all, in addition to foreign and security policy, it deals with, among other things, security of supply, cyber threats, hybrid influence and energy policy.

The supplement to the report does not take a direct position on whether or not Finland should join NATO. Instead, it goes through different scenarios and the benefits and risks associated with NATO membership.

Parliamentary proceedings are likely to last well into May.

The slow progress has provoked criticism, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues bloody and the security situation in Europe may change rapidly.

And the full report might not even have been needed.

Finland The process of applying for NATO membership could be very simple and straightforward.

The President of the Republic could decide to submit an application on a government proposal even today, if deemed necessary.

The initiative to submit a membership application would be taken by tp-utva. The government would introduce and the president would decide. So it would not be a process cage but a straightforward one.

Parliament would not necessarily need to be consulted at all when deciding on an application. It would only be able to have its say once the NATO Accession Treaty had been negotiated and was ready for adoption.

Legally, such a straightforward approach would be entirely possible. Nor would it be quite politically impossible, as the so-called NATO option, which makes it possible to apply for membership, is included in the parliamentary report on foreign and security policy.

In the real world, of course, the state leadership cannot or does not want to ignore Parliament in this way, because submitting a NATO application is extremely important for the nation. And Parliament is the highest decision-making body in the kingdom, although its role in foreign and security policy is limited compared to the president and government.

Why, then, has the state leadership so closely involved parliament and built a complicated process of NATO membership that could take weeks?

Probably because it can take weeks.

Timing. It is another key concept alongside the process that has been repeated in recent weeks.

Russia launched a major offensive against Ukraine on 24 February. Almost immediately after the start of the shocking attack, the majority of Finns turned to support NATO membership, according to opinion polls.

However, you don’t have to join NATO right away.

The Finnish leadership needed time to meet with NATO leaders and, in general, to pave the way for Finland’s possible membership.

Time was also needed for the parties to reflect on their attitudes and policies towards the changed security situation and NATO.

The supplement to the report is also of educational significance.

President Niinistö has warned many times that if Finland submits an application to NATO, Russia may take malicious retaliation against Finland.

The report reviews these risks and prepares MPs for the need to be able to react quickly to possible actions by Russia.

Although the report takes weeks to process, and decisions can be made quickly if necessary.

Last week, it was announced that a coordination group would be set up for the consideration of the report, in which the leaders of the parties elected to Parliament and the leaders of the parliamentary groups would be represented. The coordination group is chaired by the Speaker of Parliament Matti Vanhanen (middle).

If the state leadership deems it reasonable to apply for NATO membership before the report is completed, it may, if necessary, hear the position of the parliamentary parties on the matter from the coordination group. After all, there is a comprehensive parliamentary representation in the group.

In this way, Finland could submit an application for NATO membership, even though the parliamentary supplement to the report is still pending.

In that case, the government would probably submit a second report to Parliament outlining the application for NATO membership. It could be dealt with very quickly in Parliament.

Finland can therefore move forward in applying for membership either quickly or slowly, as needed. If necessary, the process changes its shape like Barbapapa itself.

Process and in addition to timing, there is a third key term. It is legitimacyacceptability.

Although President Niinistö has promised on several occasions in the past that Finland will not go to NATO without a referendum, he has since turned his coat.

Niinistö said last week to Swedish-speaking Yle in an interviewthat recent opinion polls are, in his view, enough to show that a majority of the people are in favor of possible NATO membership.

The submission of an application for NATO membership is a historic decision, the rationale of which will be assessed many times in the coming years. The fact that there will be no referendum on possible membership will inevitably increase the amount of ex-post stewardship.

There are risks in a NATO decision, and it is therefore essential that MPs be as aware of them as possible before a decision is taken. The supplement to the report should be discussed carefully in Parliament, although for some it may seem like an unnecessary delay.

Careful consideration of the report has an intrinsic value that potentially increases the legitimacy of the decision as a whole.

The state administration is likely to make every effort to avoid a situation where the application would have to be submitted pending the processing of the report.

Finland The decisive parties for NATO membership are the Center Party and the SDP.

The SDP held a party council meeting last weekend, paving the way for the party to turn its NATO position from negative to positive. The actual decision on the change of position will be made in May at an extraordinary party council meeting.

The pattern in the center is similar.

It will have a regular party council meeting this weekend in Vaasa.

Party chairman Annika Saarikko said in advance that he intended to ask the council to “support the state leadership in making the necessary solutions for Finland’s security”. According to Saarikko, this includes the possibility of NATO membership.

The Center will make a more thorough decision to change its security policy at its party meeting in Lappeenranta in June.

In fact, the only parliamentary party that still tells NATO clearly is not the Left Alliance.

In the spring of 2019, the Left Alliance outlined that it could not be part of the government that would take Finland to NATO. Chairman Li Andersson said a couple of weeks ago that he thinks NATO membership should not be a government issue for the party.

The party will determine its actual NATO position at a party meeting in June. Although opinion polls show that more of the party’s supporters are already in favor than opposing NATO membership, the party’s negative stance is unlikely to change at the party meeting. This is the opinion of a left-wing ally who knows his party well.

He bases his view on the fact that, in general, party convention representatives are more “ideological” than party supporters on average.

The Left Alliance is likely to say it is not in favor of NATO membership. But the party accepts that the majority will take Finland to NATO.

In a parliamentary vote in NATO, MPs are likely to be given a free hand to vote according to their conscience. Some vote no, some abstentions. And there may also be someone who votes yes.

From time to time, nothing else can be said. Citizens’ views on NATO have turned on their head in six weeks. In the latest In the HS poll 61% of citizens supported and opposed membership. Before the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the figures were more or less vice versa.

MPs seem to be following the change in public attitudes with a slight delay. In any case, it can already be said that the security policy view of Parliament has completely changed.

Hik-hik-hiccup, barbican!