Jenni Toivoniemen excellent Board gamethe movie is coming to an end and the final texts are rolling on the big screen. I rattle my hearing: it’s not true: Lambaanpolskahan it still grows there into a mighty baroque fluff.

The hits from Kent, TATu and Cardigans are apt to throw Board game the target audience of their own, thirty to forty, there somewhere on the threshold of their own adulthood, ten years later. But the music isn’t stuck in the obvious.

The use of baroque music is from the designer of the film’s music From Jan Forsström clever veto. Relationships in a knot are a matter of eternity, and classical music tends to underline this. The tool is not new, but here it works exceptionally well. And central to the atmosphere of the film.

No wonder the director has said he saw a nightmare about the film’s music. In it, the editor of the film had replaced the baroque music with songs by the band Yö, Image of the interview is revealed.

Next, creepy Cornelis Vreesvijk song and Paradise karaoke veto, in Swedish. Precise nostalgia from the 1970s.

Surprisingly the sugar on the bottom then waits for more Lambaanpolska, sung version: Yxi Kaxi three four, let him be happy / Because grief come, let him go… The fiddle melody comes from one of the Bibles of Finnish folk music: Samuel Rinta-Nikkolan from the songbook. It was drawn up in 1809 by a tailor from Ilmajoki.

Samuel Rinta-Nikkola (1763–1818) was a mystic, a fiddler, a book translator and copier, and a village tailor and sailor. His songbook was later published for example Ilmari Krohnin assembling Tunes of the Finnish people III and Erkki Ala-Könnin In Ilmajoki’s songbook (1973), and the poles have effectively spread to the software of the fiddlers. Sheepskin their own versions have also done, among other things Toivo Kuula and Jorma Panula.

Ostrobothnia one of the mystics, a German theosophist and naturalist Jacob Böhmen (1575–1624), Rinta-Nikkola, who was interested in the teachings, seems to have been a fascinating figure.

Daniel Djurberg (1744–1834)

The self-taught man translated and imitated the high-flying Böhme and also made the first translation of the first geography textbook Geography begins (1804) Daniel Djurbergin work Geography for business (1783). There are several manuscript versions of the Finnish translation, and one of them was published by the Society of Finnish Literature in 1999 with researcher explanations.

The work is a glimpse into what the world looked like during Swedish-Finnish times. About the world of construction is the name of the first chapter, and Europe together The chapter explains, for example, the boundaries of the continent and the “number of people”. According to the book, there were 32 million people in “Russia” at the time, 28 million in “France”, 3.3 million in “Sweden” and so on.

According to the book, “Helsingforsi” was “yxi a mediocre city almost by the sea”. The capital of Finland was Turku, “the largest in this country as well as one of the most spacious in its entire municipality”.

Music brought its own greetings to Finland farther from Europe.

Sheepskin is behind Foliachord movement, which is known to have varied in Europe since at least the 15th century, and is well valid today. The melody is probably of Portuguese origin.

It has played in a Finnish film before: as an instrumental version of the Karelia band In sheep eaters (1972). The melody was carried Baron Paakkunainen with his flute.

Samuel Rinta-Nikkola once also memorized Finnish words. In a club game Lambaanpolska soi Paula Vesalan singing:

The barmats sing them, the four hippies jump / Kissi hits the drum, the whole world roars.