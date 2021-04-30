Columns The May Day commemoration of Dipoli reminded me of how Finland was once built on the basis of science – nowadays researchers’ manuals are not suitable for politicians as before

Finland was first built by engineers, then by social scientists. Now the country is being modified by the manuals of economists.

As a child the course of May Day was always the same: we followed the May Day march, bought a balloon and went to May Day lunch at Dipoli.

The tradition also included that at some point after lunch, the May Day ball rose to the ceiling of the Dipole. Even though the ball was tied to a closed knot in the handle of the chair, it still always somehow came off.

At lunch, Dad recalled how Dekolia had been building in Otaniemi as a student. As a child, I thought it was the case that the whole huge conference center was built by the father himself, although the father certainly explained that there had been other buildings in the buildings.

Dipoles is in many ways a significant building.

The Student Union of the Helsinki University of Technology, TKY, decided to build Dipol in the early 1960s. It was a really expensive project. Served as Chairman of the Board of TKY in 1962 Jaakko Ihamuotila however, in a newspaper interview, he recalled that the price did not terrify the teakers.

Faith in the future was strong, Ihamuotila said. The 1960s were a time of optimism. Believed in science, technology and rationality. It was believed that tomorrow will be better than today.

Engineers played a big role in the construction of industrializing Finland. Interestingly, engineering optimism for development also extended to other disciplines — especially the social sciences.

The welfare state was built like a paper machine. Social scientists wrote manuals to guide construction. Professor Heikki Hiilamo has spoken of social policy as a “social engineering science” that helped Finland industrialize, urbanize and reconcile the contradictions of society.

Today economists have inherited the status that social scientists held in the 1960s. Economists make manuals for today’s social construction work.

In the mid-term quarrel with the government, there was a debate this and last week about whether figures from the Ministry of Finance should be used in impact assessments of employment measures, as has been the custom. Or take into account the assessments of other ministries as well.

Not all wisdom resides in the Ministry of Finance, so it is good in itself that politicians seek other views as well. But at the same time, the need for left-wing parties in the government to ignore the Ministry of Finance seemed very purposeful. They knew they would get more appropriate impact assessments elsewhere for their own goals.

The manuals made by scholars are no longer trusted by politicians in the same way as before. The background is probably a broader phenomenon in which pessimism has supplanted the belief in the future and the traditional institutions of society – including science – are strongly questioned.

American economist Alan Blinder has formulated the “Murphy’s Law of Economic Policy”.

According to the law economists have the least influence on economic policy decisions on the things they know best and agree with each other. Economists have the most influence on the things they know the least about and where there is the most disagreement among them.

In the midfield, Murphy’s law did not materialize. There were no decisions made on the rationale of which economists would be in great disagreement. Admittedly, no decisions were made there on which economists would agree. This is mainly due to the fact that structural employment measures were largely not implemented.

But are there any things on which economists would agree at all?

Available on the Internet In the economist machine 90 of Finland’s leading economists answer current questions. The machine shows that virtually all economists agree that housing rent regulation is harmful. Nevertheless, some politicians patronize its introduction at regular intervals.

For example, there is also an almost complete consensus among economists that business subsidies distort competition and should be curtailed. Despite years of trying, pruning from politicians has not been very successful.

What about the opposite?

Economist machine According to economists, there is a great deal of disagreement as to whether it is worth raising the VAT threshold for business activities. Still, it was raised from the beginning of this year.

The question of whether the scrapping premium is an effective way to make Finnish traffic more low-emission also shares the views of economists. The scrapping premium was reintroduced in December 2020.

Murphy’s law therefore also affects Finland.

Childhood on May Day, Dad used to suggest that I leave the balloon in the car for lunch. I stumbled against it, and eventually Dad bowed. Probably he, as a graduate engineer, fell in his mind that not that ball can always end up on the ceiling of Dipoli.

But that’s where it ended.

So in hindsight, I have to admit that I could sometimes sneak the ball away. It was so fun to watch as Dad tried to catch the ball with a string by climbing on a restaurant table.

After all, no one can be absolutely certain to assess the effects of human activity. Not even an engineer.

This is what I was thinking when there is a hectic political week behind us. And in front of the first May Day without a father.