Columns The mask reveals how clumsy we are in small Talk

Face masks rise faintly on the faces of Finns, and the explanation has been offered, for example, that the spirit goes badly through the mask. True, and on top of the trade, the lenses of rill heads like me collect a murky mist.

But could the reasons for mask resistance lie deeper, in culture?

The danger is that face masks will scrap even the smallest means that Finns use to face another person.

In March we were taken out of the handshake. The place has been offered a nod, a bow, a knuckle, an elbow – unnatural or troublesome for everyone, even among good friends.

But I still had my own face in use. The face tells you who you are. The mask tears the world’s oldest business card. In a mask, our livelihood is past our neighbors like complete strangers. We are left with an apricot: because of the mask, that did not greet, or the flame was angry, where, should I start a silent school just in case.

In clear weather, coveralls complete the sunglasses. Would you even recognize your children? Terrible is a recession into which the customary upbringing of infants drifts due to an epidemic. Greeting and farewell must be practiced in earnest, even under normal circumstances.

Respiratory protection increases the burden, as the appearance of a mask face confuses an adult. The mask sends a visual message, the meaning of which is learned early on from television and movies: the closet is associated with an operating room or a bank robbery. Few like either.

The outside world in the eyes, Finns are, to a lesser extent, famous for their rigidity and expressionlessness. The male population in particular is full of matte-olds, to which various custom educators over the decades have tried to brush up on Central European silk.

But Finns don’t want to poke their cheeks three times or chat about the weather, but tell them as soon as they meet how much they fox.

Of course, we are really good just the way we are.

But could it be that the mask recommendation hurts our collective subconscious pain point. Tests the last frontier. The mask turns us from stiff jockeys into even more true, downright stone statues. If we knew small talc, we could use our masked mouths to meet a fellow human being.

Because we can’t, we leave the mask at home or in the bag.

The author is the acting actor of HS Teema magazine. producer.