Columns The machine does not always bring relief to life

The efficiency of the machines is admired so much that at times it feels as if the same is required of a human being.

­

Technology has made life so easy that we rarely stop to think about how it affects us.

Right now, digitalization is being talked about as a savior that fixes almost all problems, at least in the workplace. However, the machine doesn’t always bring relief, even if you could imagine it.

I am listened to local nurses, an increasing proportion of their working time is spent recording various things on a computer. For them, it’s frustrating because their job is to take care of people and not machines. Caregivers would prefer to take the elderly person out for a walk.

I have listened to the delivery van driver, who feels that the work went faster than before. Within seconds, the recipient of the shipment received a receipt on paper. Now you need to open the tablet and flutter with it for a much longer time. And not all places even have a working internet connection.

The connection between people is called interaction, which is a great word. In interaction, we influence each other and we can also observe how our own actions or speeches affect each other.

The human nervous system is tuned to perceive social messages. Evolution has strengthened the ability to interpret even the most sensitive reactions. Interaction also strengthens compassion. Online forums don’t have that kind of interaction – and you’ll notice that.

Sex robot can be considered a good invention if, for example, it reduces human trafficking. But socializing with a machine also changes people – possibly in a less human direction. Emotional life when other people are needed, and a person never becomes complete but takes shape throughout life.

Technology is not good or bad because the machine is incapable of moral judgment. That is a human task. It often feels like we deploy any equipment quite uncritically. It is only afterwards that we realize that a smartphone may not have been the best pastime for a three-year-old.

The machine is a good tool to perform many tasks. However, the efficiency of the machines is admired so much that at times it feels as if the same is required of a human being. Should endure like a machine, although it is not possible.

What, then, would be a person whose all jobs and tasks have been transferred to a machine? After all, he would feel unnecessary in his own life and depress.

Jaana Savolainen

The author is the editorial editor of HS.