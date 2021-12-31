Columns The machine can also be harnessed to reduce discrimination

Human and temporary factors affect how individuals make decisions and what they find interesting.

At our house Hesar has had a robot as a co-worker for a long time, reminiscent of stories of interest to the editor.

The machine learning model called Jaakko-Bot monitors the finished stuff and evaluates how interesting it is. If certain criteria are exceeded, Jaakko-bot will send a message that this story should be better highlighted.

Hesari publishes well over a hundred stories every day. In a fast-paced news cycle, it is difficult to judge the interest of each story at the touch of a button. The purpose of the robot is to help the delivery ensure that all the texts get their place in the spotlight.

With automatic decision-making refers to decisions about an individual that are made by public authorities or companies using statistics or data in their possession. For example, decisions to grant insurance or deny a mortgage can, at least in principle, be taken automatically.

There has been concern in recent years about automatic decision-making based on machine learning or other algorithms. For example, the Equality Ombudsman has pointed out that decisions made by the machine may involve discrimination. If statistics are used as a basis for assessment, decisions based on gender or origin may be made about an individual, even if this is prohibited discrimination.

However, automated decision-making makes management more efficient and improves the performance of companies, and that is why it is desired to do so. The government is also preparing a law to regulate the sector.

Although Concerns about discrimination are justified, Jaakko-bot has also shown the support for decision-making provided by the other side of the machines: they can reduce prejudice.

The robot watching Hesar’s stuff isn’t in a bad mood or busy – it’s not disturbed by a wise editor behind him. Human and temporary factors affect how individuals make decisions and what they find interesting. That is why it is good to have a safety net like the Jaakko bot, to make everyday work easier.

There is always a risk of human error and also of discrimination in mortgage decisions, the granting of social assistance, insurance decisions and many others.

For example, appearance can, at worst, lead to wrong decisions: a scammer can wear a suit and a decent family father can have piercings and dreadlocks. A well-made decision-making tool can point out that it is not worth giving a loan to a bankrupt suitman, but the dreadlocks are a long-term reliable customer of the bank.

The author is the editor-in-chief of HS.