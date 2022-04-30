Columns The loss of nature will not be stopped by moving targets from one decade to the next

In politics, the loss of nature has been overshadowed by climate change. It may be different in the next election.

Today different political rumors are once again echoing in the markets. How many of them can mention the loss of nature?

When government negotiations begin again in about 11 months, the loss of nature is likely to be one of the big negotiating themes.

In the spring 2019 government negotiations, environmental issues were dominated by climate change and the reduction of emissions. Even before the parliamentary elections, the parties had been required to have clear climate guidelines and real climate actions. For example, Helsingin Sanomat organized a climate exam for parties. The nature loss was not as prominent.

In terms of natural loss, the government’s program feels creepy at present, even though it is only three years old.

Even the vocabulary has changed. The loss of nature is never mentioned in the government program. The thing itself is involved, it is only referred to as the “loss of biodiversity”.

Government program a lot has happened since writing.

About a year after the government negotiations, the European Commission published a new biodiversity strategy. As part of the strategy’s goals, Finland should protect all natural forests as well as all old-growth forests. In addition, more protected areas are needed to protect some 30% of the EU’s land area, and at least a third of this must be strictly protected.

The UN is also reaching out for a 30% share of protection.

Combating natural loss also rose to prominence two months ago when the IPCC published its international climate report on adaptation.

“ No real action has yet been taken. Maybe there is a lack of will?

The report, based on thousands of studies, made nature one of the most important means of adaptation. Nature has the potential to mitigate the effects of climate change, and nature allows people to cope with changing conditions. That is why nature is needed more, not less.

According to the IPCC, 30-50% of the earth’s land and seas need to be protected and restored for ecosystems to function.

In the current there are several entries in the government program about biodiversity, such as increasing the amount of conservation money. Yet nature loss has been overshadowed by climate change.

For example, the section on diversity does not address the number of fellings other than by promising to promote the felling of continuous cultivation on Metsähallitus’ land instead of open felling.

Metsähallitus’ logging has been reduced by reducing the amount of revenue from the sale of wood to the state, but this is mentioned in the chapter on carbon sinks. In addition, carbon sinks and biodiversity have been raised at this point alongside, not past, the need for wood in industry.

Natural roof is involved in political discourse and to some extent in deeds, but no real action has yet been taken. Maybe there is a lack of will?

Time and time again, forgotten goals are an illustrative example.

Finland had promised to stop the loss of nature by 2010. When this was not achieved, the goal was only postponed to 2020. The goal was not reached even then, but the state of nature continued to deteriorate. The matter was again fixed with the same drug, that is, by changing the year.

Now Finland’s goal is to stop the loss of nature by 2030.

So far, at least, it should have been learned that the goal will not happen by itself. It requires action. And they need to be more impressive than ever.

Now the pressure on the citizen is also different than it was three years ago.

The spring 2023 elections will certainly talk about security policy, self-sufficiency and climate change, but also nature loss. Citizens’ dissatisfaction with the misery of nature is constantly growing.

The author is an environmental producer of HS.