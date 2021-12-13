Columns The lifestyle of flying to festivals on the other side of Europe for the weekend is out of date

The music industry is thinking about how to contribute to the 1.5 degree climate target.

Only vegetarian food. No water in a plastic bottle. Accommodation as close to the venue as possible and preferably transport by electric car.

Jasper Høiby from Denmark had recorded such things in his raider when he gave a concert at the Helsinki We Jazz event a couple of weeks ago.

Raider means a list of things a musician needs at a gig. And the bigger the star, the more special the list. Justin Bieber’s world tour raider, for example, has been reported to have included a private jet for a possible need, among other things.

Now that feels hopelessly old-fashioned.

We Jazz event was celebrated in the midst of worsening pandemic news. At the gigs, it sometimes felt like he was sitting on the deck of the Titanic, where the musicians continue to play while the ship sinks. The lifebuoy was a corona passport, not a jet plane.

And if the pandemic is overcome, there is another threat left: global warming. The jet doesn’t help either.

How is the music industry contributing to the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees? This was also discussed at We Jazz.

“We have a huge lifestyle change ahead of us, and it’s not necessarily about volunteering. We are either implementing it in a controlled way or drifting through it, ”said Michael Lettenmeier, Aalto University’s postdoctoral researcher. The lifestyle of flying to festivals on the other side of Europe for the weekend, he said, is out of date.

Music agent Malwina Witkowska said there was no need to stop the festivals, but their practices needed to be improved. He has been involved in piloting more sustainable tours in Europe.

Finns more than 10 per cent of the carbon footprint comes from leisure and services, 38 per cent from transport. The most effective way to reduce festival emissions would be to favor public transport, vegetarian food and recycling.

And would it be time to appreciate uniqueness instead of big stages and audience records?

At We Jazz, I listened to Jasper Høiby’s band play just a few meters away from me. It was one of the best experiences of the year.

The author is a journalist for Helsingin Sanomat.