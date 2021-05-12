Columns The Lahti doping scandal was a great lesson in freedom of speech – Now the situation has changed and the culprits are the social media giants

Populists take advantage of the irresponsibility of social media, writes Riku Rantala in his column.

Riku Rantala.­

When young as a crime reporter I got hated Ski Association doping bag, which had been forgotten by Ala-Tikkurila Shell. The commotion was huge, but few remembered its background: the so-called STT’s doping kit.

Prior to bagging at the Lahti World Championships, STT had reported on the systematic use of growth hormone. Skier Jari Räsänen and the bosses of the Ski Association filed criminal reports on the matter – and later received millions in compensation from the courts. BTI’s editor-in-chief and journalist were convicted of public defamation.

Then it was not yet known that the news was true.

From the doctor’s bag, the tangle began to unravel: it became clear that the Hemohes bag was specifically intended to cover up the systematic use of growth hormone. In time, skier Räsänen and ski boss Pekka Vähäsöyrinki received convictions for aggravated fraud and became themselves payers.

Miraculously, however, was the BTI judgment never overturned? Because mistakes had been made in the news. To all the arguments made in the case there was no decent evidence.

That’s right. Freedom of expression includes the fact that there must be no prior censorship – but it would, of course, be completely intolerable to be able to publicly claim anything from anyone without evidence or sanctions.

This the publisher’s responsibility has now virtually disappeared due to social media.

Almost anything can be published on Facebook and Twitter for tens or hundreds of thousands of Finns to read without penalty. The author is rarely held liable, the publisher never.

Populist take advantage of the situation. The world of social the complete irresponsibility of the media has already fueled the genocide of the Rohingya population, the rise of the Isis terrorist network and disruption of democratic elections. Finland is also affected by information.

Throughout history, publisher responsibility has always followed technological developments in the media. When newspapers, films and television became mass media, it was in the public interest that their owners would also be held accountable for their claims, if necessary.

As long as current spending continues, some giants who make billions in business are also enemies of free speech.

An author is a journalist, author, and TV producer.