Columns The journey of the mind to the other side, that is, how the award-winning non-fiction writer experimented with substances classified as drugs in a controlled manner and dived into spirituality

The renowned professor’s latest nonfiction takes you into a world of psychedelics that has reopened to research.

Is in your close circle four years old? Pat on the back. You can get on his wing to unexplored paths. The playful world of thought is still full of astounding possibilities that most adults have closed to themselves – or more specifically, their already rotten brains have closed to them.

Sitting with a four-year-old company, you can find out what the state of consciousness has changed, says developmental psychologist and philosopher. Alison Gopnik. Babies and children, according to him, trip almost all the time.

Gopnik’s views quotes several award-winning nonfiction writer, Professor Michael Pollan in his latest book Unknown mind (suom. Mika Pekkola, Like 2021), which focuses on describing psychodels that change consciousness. Among these compounds, such as psilocybins and lsd, are classified as drugs in many countries, which can be partly blamed on hippies: the study of psychedelics, which had promising results in the 1950s, took off in the 1960s as a phenomenon to which society put a stop. It “helped” Timothy Learyn similar characters. (Pollan describes Leary as “a professor of psychology who tended to reach out to the sun of publicity, whether that publicity was good or bad,” but also recalls Leary’s importance for later research.)

The investigations ended and the results were buried in archives. Now they are being looked at with new eyes, and work continues at prestigious colleges such as Johns Hopkins University in the United States. Psychedels, or more precisely psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy, have produced astonishing results in, for example, the treatment of depression and addictions and the alleviation of the fear of death (HS 4.3.).

Pollan’s book is in itself an accelerating mind that expands consciousness, for with many examples it deals with man’s greatest mystery, the essence of consciousness. Is it limited to the brain, anyway? Or is consciousness a feature of the universe, as one of the early psychedelic researchers interviewed by Pollan Bill Richards, presents. He was convinced by his research that the experiences of the great mystics and the journeys of those who took doses of psychedelics were about the same thing, the encounter of holiness.

An atheist can find the other side. Mushrooms are indeed the flesh of the gods. The same molecules flow in nature and in the human brain, says Pollan. It’s wonderful in itself.

Peek controlled beyond the mind has had many revolutionary-minded, even ilmestyksenomainen mobile and closely related to the experience of mystics. Words don’t want to find words – and when they do, they seem to be ashamed of naive and embracing worlds at the same time, the book’s connoisseurs testify. An internal pushes out John Lennon or percussionist: All you need is love! I am at one with nature! I merge into the universe!

Pollan describes her own travels with moderate fascination with magic mushrooms and ayahuasca, among other things – and reminds her healthily many times that you really shouldn’t go on these trips on your own.

In Finland however, the authorities did not grant a research permit for the study of psilocybins, even though the compounds already had an import and storage permit, the research staff had been recruited and the research was funded as part of an international project, as reported in the HS case. Similar study in Sweden started last fall At the Carolina Institute.

If a permit for research is ever obtained in Finland as well, guinea pigs are needed. I guess one hand gets up here, and I feel other curious.

According to Pollan, magic mushrooms are especially useful for people who are already a little older.

The author is the editorial secretary of the cultural editor.