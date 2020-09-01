Columns The Jokers are progressing from crisis to crisis, but how long the club will be able to live in the eye of the storm

Playing jokers at KHL is hardly eternal and at least now is a good time to think about other alternatives, writes Helsingin Sanomat’s sports journalist Heikki Miettinen.

Jokers intends to play in complete silence the hockey league KHL’s opening match in Minsk, Belarus on Thursday.

The club announced two days before the match that none of the players or coaches will be interviewable.

Expected decision. Pushing your head into the bush makes it feel as if the whole core thing is gone.

Jokers the adventure in the eastern league at KHL has been a seven-year storm in which the waves have made little difference. Sometimes bigger, sometimes a little smoother.

It all started in the summer of 2013, when the Joker was then the owner Hjallis Harkimo said the Jokers would leave the SM League and move to KHL. Something like this could have been imagined when the Hartwall Arena had previously been sold to the Russians, but for most league clubs everything came up unexpectedly and unsolicited. The mess was over.

The games at KHL started in the fall of 2014, and even then the timing was not on the Jokers side. Russia had taken over the Crimean peninsula immediately after the Sochi Winter Olympics, and the eastern part of Ukraine became a battleground.

The move to KHL alone meant that the cost structure became Russia-driven. It was only possible to raise a budget of more than EUR 20 million with money whose homeland was somewhere in the Far East.

The Jokers have received enduring criticism for their funding, losses, and Russian ownership. The concluding voice has always been heard from Russia.

Again The Jokers are in the middle of a bad timing. The team will face Dinamo Minsk only once on the away field this season and it is right now that the country is dominated by giant demonstrations and the people’s desire to get rid of the dictator Alexander Lukashenko.

Playing in the situation in Belarus is more embarrassing than perhaps ever and anywhere.

Hockey is a great sport in Belarus and President Lukashenko is an even bigger friend of hockey.

Jokers wants to stay out of politics, but inadvertently does a big political act for Lukashenko as the team skates on ice in Minsk on Thursday.

What if Lukashenko is watching the match, cheering for Dinamo’s goals and giving his people a picture that everything is fine.

The Jokers have often been in the middle of a storm during the six seasons they play. The question now arises as to how long the company endures and wants to live in the eye of the storm. Is the KHL disc worth all of this anyway.

If there have also been messages from a core group of fans that Belarus should not go, it is worth asking whether the patience of the supporters can still be stretched.

Playing at KHL is hardly forever and at least now is the right time to think about other options.