Columns The Jim Channel, stigmatized for business, secretly broadcasts a moment of devotion: America’s most charming collector respects the common man

To my surprise, I would now be ready to set up an old petrol pump in my own yard, writes Antti Majander.

I did not knowthat oil cans can be loved.

The fire of emotion becomes clear America’s toughest collectors series Frankin of voice, gaze, and gestures. The older the can, the sweeter. From the beginning of the last century, he calls the container of Harley Davidson’s title soup the bowl of the Grail. He grabs it for a layman at a completely incomprehensible price to his own collection.

Already a dozen production seasons with wheels Pickersin Mike explains at least once in each episode that it is a matter of American everyday history, which they buy and rescue one item at a time, mostly for resale to collectors.

Mike’s charisma bites both in the program were met with the owners of the heaps as well as the viewer. Passionate about gas stations at old gas stations, I return as a 1960s little boy who watched from the back seat of a two-stroke Saab as Dad first hand-pulled the fuel up into a glass tank, from which it was then allowed to drain into a car tank.

It was like magic. Modern technology shows nothing: everything just happens.

To my surprise, I would now be ready to buy such a pump and erect it in my yard, under a canopy. Mike has charmed me.

Because it is is an entertainment program – there are no more – and with patience the patience of rioters can’t stand lingering in the background, I often miss proper explanations as to why someone ‘s life and residence is filled with, say, tin toys, billboards or mannequins. What made you click like that? Of course, I understand old motorcycles: I drool when I see a four-cylinder Indian, even if I no longer dare to ride one.

As long as the commodity group says they’re kidding the madness they don’t even want to recover from, he’s going healthy. But then there are those whose obscure gaze is no longer clear. As well as those who have snuggled up in the midst of their scrap and rags, and whose offspring need a bulldozer to clear their heritage.

Of all of them Mike can speak with sincere respect, which is more valuable than any barn finds. In the midst of the dullness of the competition, pecking and gliding competition that satisfies television America’s toughest collectors respects the common man in his humility. The Jim channel, stigmatized for business, secretly broadcasts a moment of devotion.

It also shows that Mike and Frank pay more than what the salesman realizes to ask for when the “treasure” is really valuable. Making powerlifting deals would be sheer heartlessness.

To put it bluntly: we are not here to benefit at the expense of each other, but to get along together.

