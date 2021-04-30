Columns The intergenerational experience still leaves its mark

The stopover of a young men’s holiday trip to Kiev took on new significance as the scale and consequences of the Chernobyl accident dawned.

Matriculation examination behind – and life in front. In April, 35 years ago, I traveled with two classmates to the Rhodes vacation island in Greece. The week was set aside for the fun of a group of bachelors who had an emergency to reach adulthood.

For one reason or another, Finnair’s plane made a stopover on its way to Kiev, Ukraine. It was definitely a refueling.

In spring 1986 was a time when news was not read on a cell phone screen. So the news of the nuclear accident in the Soviet Union reached us in the middle of the holiday week as a rumor circulating in the hotel.

Later it became clear that the information about what had happened in home Finland was vague.

In a recent HS Monthly Supplement, journalist Anu Nousiainen describes a strong contemporary experience of the Chernobyl nuclear accident. Like the story of tension, the story describes an evacuation operation in which a group of Finnish builders were sought refuge in Kiev.

The capital of Ukraine – then still a Soviet socialist republic – is located just a hundred kilometers from the exploding Chernobyl quadruple reactor.

On Labor Day 1986, the reactor burned down and the wind direction was turning towards Kiev.

Everyone the most serious nuclear accident of all time did not interrupt a young man’s carefree vacation. The severity, area of ​​impact, or other significance of the accident was difficult to grasp.

Of course, I remember the vagueness of the news data. Even a moment’s worries would happen.

Chernobyl did not grow into an important generational experience that changed the worldview of the young man until the scale and consequences of the accident dawned. The stopover to Kiev took on a new meaning in this landscape. It also became clear why the plane was refueled somewhere on the way back.

May Day 2021 The story of Chernobyl is still important. Completed a couple of years ago, HBO’s mini-series has brought a dramatic series of events to life for younger generations as well. The disaster is compounded by the collapse of the totalitarian great power scene, indifference to both the security culture and the human casualties. Finland sought its own home in Kiev, but the Soviet Union exposed millions of its citizens to deadly radiation.

Chernobyl was the bankruptcy of a culture of secrecy, the teaching of which is still worth bearing in mind by all those in power around the world.

Coronavirus pandemic is Chernobyl of our time, even if it is not a single major disaster such as a nuclear accident or the negligence that led to it.

A pandemic is a generational experience that has had a profound impact on the lives of people around the world. It revealed that we as societies are not omnipotent, but easily vulnerable. The coronavirus has challenged governments, punished negligence and tested the will to protect citizens from the worst. Like the reactor fire, the virus has not been tamed by secrecy and lies.

Here, too, mistakes are made that have a price.

Many The protagonists of Anu Nousiainen’s story fell into cancer later in life. What was the coincidence, what was the cause of the radiation?

The collective crisis always leaves its mark on people and societies. It was also seen after the recession of the early 1990s. The price of the economic collapse will continue to be paid by future generations as the poor share is inherited.

In the coming years, there is an assessment of the damage we will end up with after the exceptional periods. Particular concern is still needed about the future of children, young people and those who are already the most vulnerable.

What all was ultimately due to the pandemic, we certainly never know.

The author is the editor-in-chief of HS.