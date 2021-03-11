Columns The inch hour opened the basic Finnish municipal election tactics

The We Against Old Parties situation, which was born out of the postponement of the elections, can still be very useful for basic Finns as the election spring progresses.

With basic Finns has regular backgrounds at its party office, which the party has designated as the worker’s inch hours. The name comes from Matti Putkonen, who handles the party’s communications and prefers to call himself a worker.

This week’s Monday inch hour was appropriately timed after the weekend’s thrilling events. Basic Finns remained the only party to oppose it when the Ministry of Justice proposed to the party secretaries that the municipal elections be postponed.

Chairman Jussi Halla-aho’s introductory speech was interesting because it did not deal with the postponement of municipal elections at all.

The event, which will be broadcast live from the party office, is as much for its own supporters as it is for journalists, and Halla-aho made it clear why he relies on scientific knowledge on coronavirus issues.

From the speech it turned out that Halla-aho receives a lot of messages from the public about the coronavirus situation, including those that suggest that the coronavirus is a scam and vaccines and masks are just plots to go to people’s heads.

“I am an investigator and I know one of the essential nature and the nature of scientific knowledge, facts and interpretations. I don’t understand virology or epidemiology very much, and most importantly: I understand I don’t understand. I understand the limits of my own expertise, ”Halla-aho said.

According to him, in this situation there is no choice but to listen to experts. “Sometimes even experts disagree with each other, and sometimes they make mistakes. Scientific knowledge is such that it corrects itself through errors. However, this does not change the fact that in the exact sciences, scientific interpretations and assessments are more likely to be correct than lay interpretations and therefore better guidelines for political decision-making. ”

If Halla-aho and the Basic Finns he leads do not seem to dispute the underlying expert assessment of the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) that the coronavirus situation is deteriorating and April is a bad time for municipal elections.

On the other hand, the conclusions made by the government and the Ministry of Justice on this did not apply to basic Finns. The party would have liked the election because it says elections have been held elsewhere in an even worse coronavirus situation.

By that time, the situation had already changed so that the Basic Finns knew that they would be alone in their position by Saturday morning at the latest. At the time, the Coalition Party government, like smaller opposition parties, ended up supporting the transfer.

The parties are trying to be unanimous in the decisions related to the elections, but in the country, for example, the division of the constituency has been changed so that not everyone can get behind it.

Even now, the majority decided, and so the election moved to June.

The election The We Against Old Parties setup thus created from the transfer can still be very useful for basic Finns as the election spring progresses. Already from the direction of the party, it is hinted that the transfer was due to the SDP’s difficulties in getting candidates and the weak support of the center.

Basic Finns do not think there is any reason to worry about the two-month postponement. Pasi Holm, research director at Economic Research, who next appeared at the worker’s inch hour, gave clues as to what’s to come: he introduced how the shutdown of peat burning is reflected in people’s district heating bills.

When immigration is not an election issue due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Basic Finns, like the European right-wing radical and populist parties, raise the issue of what emission reductions cost. That is a sensitive issue for the government.

The previous municipal elections went so badly for the basic Finns that miracles should happen if the party does not improve its position with the number of candidates it has already received so far.

And if the election does not go as well as the Basic Finns have expected, then we can start talking about a stolen election victory.

The author is the editor of HS Policy.