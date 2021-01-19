Columns The importance of existence is not a fun advertising campaign with a pulling slogan

When the meaning of doing is clear, there is no need to wonder what to do when the world around you is throwing a somersault.

Our family a ten-year-old daughter rushed to cheerleading four years ago. As the name suggests, the sport that has become popular in Finland is a matter of encouragement, not forgetting acrobatics, stunts, lifts and pyramids. In cheerleading competitions, “going and going” is enough.

In coronavirus time, the species looks different: a child wobbles in our bedroom.

Coaches bravely try to maintain the team’s fitness and encourage athletes on the computer screen. The ten-year-old conscientiously does muscular exercise, but the virtual world has removed everything that makes the sport attractive. Gone are learning together, the joy of new skills and doing things. What remains is basic drilling, which normally runs on that side in practice. Indeed, the source of enthusiasm associated with the hobby, the significance of doing it, has not automatically moved from a living life to a virtual world.

In the same way as the pyramid changed for planking in the bedroom, even in working life, digital practices began to be successfully lobbied. We ponder daily, “will this performance be seen, will my voice be heard, and is that old or new hand” —and then we will act as we have always done before. We are doing this despite the fact that the boundary conditions of our operating environment have thrown a bullshit.

Less thought has been left to whether it makes sense to larp. Are the goals of doing things together the same as they were a year ago? Is our goal still to achieve a medal place at the World Championships or is it that there are members in our company even after the coronavirus discipline?

In business there is a lot of talk right now about meaning or purpose. Businesses and organizations had to adapt in the 2010s because digitalisation made us all communicators and unprecedented transparency was required in everything we did.

The 2020s have also made us aware of the limits of the Earth’s ecological carrying capacity. In such a world, different communities need to think more carefully about the justification for their existence. What vicious problem do they solve? What are the benefits of their existence for people and society?

The digital leap brought about by the coronavirus pandemic brings its own round of meaning to the reflection, as the ways of acting changed dramatically.

The importance of existence is therefore not some fun advertising campaign with a pull slogan. The meaning of existence is in-depth thinking and realizing why a company, organization, or even a party exists at all – and what it means to people, customers, enthusiasts, or society. As the world around us changes with a buzz and the future is at least challenging, communities need to understand why people are buying their products or giving them their vote in elections.

When the meaning is clear, there is no need to wonder what to do when the world around you is throwing a somersault.

So the significance of doing becomes clearer or even redefined, we need to be able to think about things from new perspectives. In the corporate world, it is called the ability to innovate or redefine operations. In everyday life, however, it is a question of whether we dare to think and do things differently. That courage is now needed everywhere.

The child’s cheerleading workouts were held late on the sledding hill. As I picked up the child from the exercises at home, I heard the shouts of joy from the children in the snow from afar. It was going and going again. Two hours of climbing up the hill and pulling the sledge – and at best the guy sitting on it -. The fitness part of the training was taken care of on that side.

The author is the CEO of Ellun Kanat Communications Agency.