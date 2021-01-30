Columns The image of freedom fighters is always cracked, and it tells more about us than about them

Alexei Navalnyi supports the conquest of Crimea, Aung San Suu Kyi defends the genocide. Why is the silly image of democracy activists so often distorted?

The most famous political prisoner in the world is now undeniably Alexei Navalnyiwho sued the president Vladimir Putin. Last week was amazed when nationalist and racist statements emerged from Navalny’s background. Navalnyi does not oppose the conquest of Crimea.

Confusion has also been caused by Chinese dissidents, the most famous of whom are probably the visual artist Ai Weiwei and the “blind activist” Cheng Guangcheng. Both have incited Donald Trumpin false allegations of electoral fraud.

Why is the image of democracy activists always cracked?

Question tells maybe more about us, the audience. Why are we surprised time and time again that freedom fighters also have cracks?

First, politics has personified at an accelerating pace, says university lecturer in narratology Maria Mäkelä From the University of Tampere. It has also brought unreasonability character judgment requirement, that is, a tremendous amount of attention is paid to the personality of the politician.

It could be otherwise, even though it’s hard to remember. One turning point is considered to be the president Bill Clinton sex scandal in the 1990s, Mäkelä says. Since the Clinton civil trial, we have begun to take it for granted that the background mud of a politician will be dredged to the bottom.

“Nobody was interested before,” says Mäkelä.

The way social media speaks is extremely polarizing, and even the slightest distortion in the public image makes a person a “fascist” or a “communist,” good or evil, zero, or number one.

Social the media also reinforces the illusion that we live in the same reality and engage in the same political struggles all over the world. But we don’t live, we don’t at all.

“Internet time is context-blind,” says Maria Mäkelä.

A stinging example of this was the Arab Spring, which began ten years ago. The Arab uprisings reminded us of the liberation of Eastern Europe from the yoke of communism 20 years earlier. But the Arab Spring was not about the same things at all.

Leader of the Myanmar opposition movement Aung San Suu Kyi spent almost a quarter of a century in prison and under house arrest. He was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1991.

In 2016, Aung San Suu Kyi rose to become Chancellor of the Prime Minister in Myanmar. To the great shock of many, the Nobel laureate did nothing to prevent the persecution of the Rohingya minority but, on the contrary, defended it.

This should not have come as a strange surprise. Myanmar is a peculiar, ethnically fragmented Buddhist nationalist country with a difficult relationship with China, India, and colonial history. The persecution of the Rohingya has continued there for hundreds of years.

It is a side issue whether Aung San Suu Kyi is an active perpetrator or incapable of influencing genocide in the squeezes of generals. It is a matter of blindly imagining that, of course, he is able and willing, and we did not even try to take into account Myanmar’s extremely complex policies.

Repression rising up asks for courage and a sacrificial mind. The freedom fighter will have hung on his shoulders positive qualities that may not be there.

“Rarely does an ordinary nice, modest person rise to the top of a popular uprising,” says Mäkelä.

The thinking of visual artist Ai Weiwei is bold and defiant, but you don’t get very coherent about it, and maybe you shouldn’t even try. Just two years before declaring himself a Trump supporter, Ai made a work in which he photographed himself showing Trump a middle finger.

The delicate and fragile Aung San Suu Kyi, who fought against the violent general junta in Myanmar, was like a cartoon version of David and Goliath. And did it later feel particularly startling that the genocide was led by a small slender woman?

The handsome Navalnyi, on the other hand, would qualify as the next James Bond, for example. “Yes, I too have admired Navalnyita, if it considers only savior admirable upstanding character. But I do not outline the political history to which the Navalny struggle is related, ”says Mäkelä.

Navalnyi is not radical in the Russian context.

Few in the Russian opposition actually support the conquest of Crimea. But that doesn’t mean the issue should be actively pursued. No more than a few percent of Russians consider the conquest of Crimea to be wrong. Actually, Russia has no Crimean question.