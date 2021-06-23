Columns The idea of ​​a “good school” is obsolete – the skills of the future should not be sought from the white middle class bubble

Some parents are concerned about whether their own child is learning in a lower-than-average starting school. However, based on learning outcomes, there is no reason for school shopping.

On Spring Day the mood of our parents was moved. For the next grade level, we move from our area to another school, so the last year of the children at the nearby school was behind us. How wonderful school, we repeated.

My child’s school received a so-called positive discrimination grant. Adults in its enrollment area have lower-than-average educational attainment and annual incomes, and there are many foreign-language students.

Avoiding such schools is called school shopping. I think the term is colored. Parents did not choose schools for their children as expensive handbags. The word school shopping paints parents ’interest in their child’s interests in principle superficially and selfishly.

Still, steam rose from my head when I heard that at the future school, some of the parents had been “worried”. They had feared that as our children moved into their school, teachers ’time would go to shielding this apparently weaker material so that there would not be enough resources to teach their children.

As a middle class as a person, being subjected to such a concern was a special experience. It went under the skin: were our children and their friends, then, a problem? In an area known to its conscious residents, the attitude felt almost like fraud. Jassoo, when you scratch a little surface, it’s still that way lika barn leka bäst? That’s an otherwise dull saying – to end up in the rubbish bin to which it has always belonged.

When I found myself calming down, I tried to think about the perspective of the worried parents. Perhaps they feared that the level of school would deteriorate and the learning of their own children would suffer.

Such fear can be understood, but it is not supported by knowledge. When I asked about the National Center for Educational Assessment in Karvi, I learned that, at least in terms of mathematics and mother tongue learning outcomes, the opposite has been studied. For some reason, good students do even better on average in schools with a lower starting level than in the best schools. There are, of course, differences in the starting levels of schools, but the learning of an individual student does not suffer in the “wrong” company.

Size Moreover, the concept of a “good school” seems outdated, if one is even interested. There is already talk in working life about the importance of diversity. If you want your child’s future skills, it’s hardly even worth looking for in a white middle-class bubble.

The author is an editor of HS Vision.