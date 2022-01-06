Columns The holiday nights of an alcoholic child are long

The closer the drinker is, the sadder his change will feel.

Epiphany week ends the multi-family Christmas holiday. Fortunately, many children or young people who have curled up in their room and wept on their pillows think about it. Said you could be quieter, ask not to argue and don’t take any more. Feared that being smashed in a different way than a clearly speaking and moving parent would break things or hurt themselves and others. Emptyed the lonely hours of the night, whether to call or message someone and if so to whom. To a friend, a loved one, a crisis phone or the police? The vacation nights for an alcoholic child are long and scary.

“I I am away from the joys of others. I am a child of an alcoholic. For me, Christmas is suffering. Watch the drunken father and clean up his tracks. ”

Thus wrote young 50 years ago at Helsingin Sanomat’s Youth Post. Unfortunately, the text published in Christmas 1971 is still relevant, as more than half a million Finns juo beyond risk limits. Currently, due to distance and isolation, there are fewer opportunities to talk about the alcohol problem face to face than before, but it is easier to drink from outside the family.

When a family’s time is spent repeatedly, so that a lot of adult alcohol-filled evenings are held, this begins to affect a child’s life and much more than an alcohol addict wants to admit.

“ Many children find themselves inferior to alcohol.

Nearby losing to alcohol feels heavy because the personality of a previously familiar person changes. He begins to behave inconsistently and his life begins to revolve around drinking. The further alcoholism progresses, the more a person lies and belittles his or her drinking. Drinking begins to affect the social life of the family. The closer the drinker is, the sadder his change feels, especially bad for a child in need of adult care.

The child begins to worry, be ashamed and angry at the parent’s behavior. Many children begin to take care of practical things that an adult would still have to take care of. Some don’t want to bring their friends home. Many children find themselves inferior to alcohol. As the distressing situation continues, the child may become depressed.

Talking about a parent’s substance abuse problem isn’t easy, but don’t keep quiet about it. Speaking can start a more complete life for children with parental substance abuse.

The author is an urban editor of HS.

Glass childhood –chatista you will find a trusted adult with whom you can anonymously discuss questions and concerns about drinking from a close adult.