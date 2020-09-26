Columns The healer now buys apple juice from the backyards instead of red wine

Complete goodwill is a product that can combat both loss and exclusion.

Yet a year ago I lived in a detached house with 12 old apple trees in the yard. When there were a lot of apples, we were always in trouble, even though it is a blessing, the fertility of nature. What would all the apples do, who would take? It felt bad to throw them in a landfill, and what a hassle to take care of that balloon sea off the ground.

Now I live in Töölö and everything is easier, even reducing apple loss. A shelf-covered space for apple catchers has been cleared at the convenience store. They are made from surplus stitches in home gardens.

I immediately bought a tonka of juice. I felt like I was part of a chain of yard apple saviors.

Product was the perfect goodwill. The side of the box read that Apple Catcher is a social enterprise that employs people with developmental disabilities and people with autism, among other things. As catchers, they get decent paid work on fair terms. The dream is a world where no one or nothing is wasted.

What could be better?

Juice is not the cheapest. But it pays for more than just a drink.

I have often mocked the young people who improve the world by buying. But on the other hand: the world has been improved for ages by the glass of glass without thinking about where the money is going. In the 1970s, I guess I drank more than just Chilean red wine, and Did It Work for the Revolution?

Money from cooking juice does not go into the wallet of an investor who demands a hard return.

It is pure local food, ecological, ethical, healthy, good. Why should I collect my own? If it is done by someone else, who will help and who?

Sewing juice I remember meeting with sociologist Esko Kilve. The late Kilpi at the beginning of the year said he had not talked about consumption for years. He toured Silicon Valley to talk about digitality, where people fulfill their own and each other’s needs, people-centered, without big industrial production and consumption of goods.

Actually, it’s strange how we settle for industrial mass products that are always the same. The juice made from yard apples tastes different each time depending on which varieties happen to hit the lap of the catchers. It is good to appreciate the difference.

Neither the world with juice nor punk will change. But ideas can emerge from them.

And one should not underestimate the joy that goodness brings. Joy reminds me of things that are important in life and for which you want to work.

The author is the editor of HS’s feat editor.