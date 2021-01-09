Columns The guy uttered careless words, and soon the other ended up in the hospital – the Finnish sausage kiosk is the most dangerous place I know, but I still don’t get enough of them

The few hobbies of our Helsinki suburban youth were weekend provincial trips, writes Riku Rantala in his column.

What is the most dangerous place you have ever visited? This is often asked of us Madventures travelers.

We answer that it is a Finnish queue for a kiosk at three in the morning. When substance abuse problems, repressed emotions, and low blood sugar meet, there become bodies.

There were no bodies in Hämeenlinna in 1991, however Jarno was hospitalized. Our speaker had exacerbated the barbecue line, and I almost had time to rectify the situation through diplomacy until Pade handed out the peasants: “Come to Stad to brass!”

The fire came.

About that too despite those years, I fell in love with Finnish night-time cookers, snagars, who shone their filthy light in the corners of squares and stations.

Namely, the few hobbies of our Helsinki suburban youth were weekend provincial trips: gasoline piles, an adult as a driver and a direction to dance within a 250-kilometer radius.

Our goal was not only to get to know Finland, but also to offer an exotic breeze to local girls.

“ At the sausage kiosk, the young man was always warmed up.

In general, the goals were not achieved. Someone was too drunk, someone quarrelsome, the drivers roared in their coffee heads.

Personally, I was not ashamed to usually open my mouth in the music canteens, I once had a cautious hug from Kouvola to Voikoski.

But at the kiosk kiosk, the young man was always favored with warmth. Hamina Autogrill sausage potatoes! Tampere’s Pispala and Vaakon Nakki! Lappeenranta hydrogens and atoms, Lahti meat mugs!

The latest my classic bonga took place recently in Tornio, where the legendary Meer grill has been serving the Finns and Swedes of Väylänvarre for more than 40 years.

And since we were in the Nordbotten or Peräpohjola area, we had to test a local specialty, of course, skrovmål. The name once meant “lady food,” that is, coarse non-worker — today, it’s practically a big layered burger meal that doesn’t spare cheese and mayonnaise.

No wonder, according to the story, the presidential helicopter would have ever stopped to grab Meer’s snack. I guess Ahtisaari.

World fortunately it changes: nowadays there are less fights in queues, and all self-respecting snagers also get vegetarian food. For example, Vaakon Naki’s list has fourteen doses of vegans.

Street grills to glory!

They are an integral part of domestic cultural tourism – and, above all, corona-safe view restaurants to Finland in 2021.

The author is a Madventures adventurer, TV producer, author and Gourmet whose favorite ingredients are fat and salt.