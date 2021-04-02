Columns The government must state whether or not the Finns will be able to see the crowd on June 25

The government has prepared for the lifting of corona restrictions in a small circle in the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health and the Prime Minister’s Office, which is surprising in other ministries, writes Marko Junkkari.

When In Finland last week, it was debated whether to buy decorative items from Stockmann during movement restrictions, in Denmark the atmosphere was quite different.

Prime minister Mette Frederiksen namely, said that Denmark will begin to lift its interest rate restrictions.

“The Danes will get their daily lives back,” Frederiksen said.

Danish exit plan according to, for example, barbers and small shopping malls will be able to open their doors immediately after Easter. Some students return to contact teaching.

Thereafter, the restrictions are lifted step by step in Denmark every couple of weeks. On April 21, large shopping malls and restaurant terraces will open. On May 6, restaurants can also be used indoors.

By the end of May, the whole country will be almost completely open. At that time, all those over the age of 50 who are willing are estimated to have received coronary vaccination.

I can see with my soul’s eyes how happy Danes bask in the spring sun on the terrace drinking Tuborg and eating smørrebrød. And at the same time, here in Finland, people are laughing at home and dreaming of getting to buy decorative items.

Of course, the corona measures of different countries are not comparable. Although the disease situation in Denmark is now about the same as in Finland, there have long been tougher restrictions.

But what can be envied about Denmark is a clear exit plan with precise dates for what will be done at any point in the spring.

There has been no talk of dates in Finland. In practice, the only temporal assessment of the duration of the crisis has recently been given by the Minister of the Interior Maria Ohisalo (green), which spoke at the press conference on the “operation of the final tension” of corona operations.

It then became clear that the term was chosen by Ohisalo himself. Prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) had reportedly hoped that Ohisalo would not use it at the press conference. Ohisalo still used.

Prime Minister Marin said on Sunday Yle Radio Suomen During the Prime Minister’s interviewthat the government would discuss the exit plan for Finland’s interest rate restrictions at its session this week.

It was a surprise. After all, the Prime Minister has been talking more recently about how the crisis can continue for years to come.

When I started calling on Monday, it turned out that the exit plan had been a surprise to many others as well. Not all the ministers of the Marin government had heard it any further. What was even more peculiar was that the information also surprised many officials – that is, officials who would have assumed to have been involved in the preparation of the plan.

For example, at the Ministry of Employment and the Economy and the Ministry of Finance, little was known about Finland’s exit plan from the beginning of the week.

This is because the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health (STM) has prepared a plan with the Prime Minister’s Office (VNK). No other ministries have been consulted or informed.

“The exit plan has been prepared with a very low profile,” said a minister from the Marin government.

However, he said the “political intensity” of the prime minister has hardly been enough to advance the plan.

Finland the preparation of the exit plan started at STM and VNK in February, but the work has apparently progressed rather slowly. This has certainly been influenced by the fact that Prime Minister Sanna Marinin, Minister for Family and Basic Services Krista Kiurun (sd) and the Chief of Staff of STM Kirsi Varhilan attention has been so strongly in recent weeks on the acceleration of corona infections and new restrictions.

And it is, of course, understandable that it is difficult to consider tightening and lifting restrictions at the same time. But at the same time, one can certainly wonder why the traction of crisis management is concentrated on such a small group.

The covid-19 coordination group, made up of heads of ministries, discussed the exit plan last Thursday. However, the meeting mainly stated that a plan would be made. The draft prepared by STM and VNK was not presented to the Chiefs of Staff of other ministries.

The reason could be that the draft in question was not the actual plan. It was reportedly at that point rather a listing of the various things and criteria on the basis of which society can be opened.

However, that is not enough.

The exit plan should be a comprehensive policy that also weighs the so-called overall benefit of society.

Restrictions have completely prevented business in many industries. Therefore, dismantling should start with those restrictions that have the greatest negative economic and social impact. However, it is not easy to assess this, as there is, of course, a constant balance between health and the economy in these matters.

As the draft has been prepared by the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health, it approaches the issue almost exclusively from a health point of view – which is, of course, to be expected. However, making overall economic assessments is not a bread of the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health.

It could therefore have been assumed that the exit plan would have been prepared from the outset together with the various ministries. In addition to the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Economic Affairs, the matter concerns, for example, the Ministry of Transport and Communications, the Ministry of the Interior, the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Justice – in fact, all ministries.

However, other ministries have been kept in the dark.

“It’s undeniably special,” said a senior official at a ministry held in the dark on Monday. He also wondered about the lack of cooperation because making an exit plan is a challenging project not only in terms of content but also operationally. There should be clear responsibilities and guidelines for who decides and what is done at any stage.

The official regretted how little time was left for the participation of other ministries. The plan would be presented to the Government session next Wednesday. And by the end of the week, it should also be introduced to the opposition.

The demanding nature of the exit plan can be assessed from a presentation published last week by the Ministry of Education and Culture outlining the gradual opening of public events.

The detailed presentation defines a three-step return to larger public events based on incidence. At each stage, requirements are defined, for example, for group size, safety distances and movement.

This line of events is to be integrated into the country-wide exit plan.

Keystone The Danish exit plan is a corona passport, which shows that its holder has received a corona vaccination or tested negative in the previous 72 hours.

In Finland, the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health has promised that a digital vaccination certificate system could be in use in May.

Indeed, export companies have rushed to power to create a corona passport.

As interest rate restrictions ease, the global economy is expected to grow strongly, and Finnish companies hope to play their part. However, it requires that Finns can sell to the world.

It is difficult to sell a paper machine through Zoom or Teams.

As the order books of many companies begin to shake their void, new orders are starting to rush.

Export companies have hoped that Finland would, for example, conclude bilateral agreements with some key export countries so that they can travel to them with a corona passport without mandatory quarantine.

The Confederation of Finnish Industries (EK) has been lobbying closely for the government, which has reportedly also found understanding. However, things have not progressed much as EK wanted.

EK is saddened that the promotion of business travel does not seem to be on the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health’s priority list.

The Ministry of Social Affairs and Health has been heavily criticized throughout the corona crisis.

“The Ministry of Social Affairs and Health is floating,” an official estimates.

By floating, he said he meant that the ministry is often too slow and lagging behind. There is too little foresight.

This is often the case. Things are reacted to when problems arise.

Still, it must be remembered that, despite the constant compurations, Finland has so far survived the corona crisis relatively well in the light of the figures.

Exit plan is important. But even more important is what will be done in Finland after the lifting of interest rate restrictions.

The corona crisis leaves deep marks on Finnish society, which will have to be corrected for a long time to come. The government’s plans talk about “reconstruction”.

In the acute crisis, the government sought to help people and businesses survive the interest rate crisis with support packages. It was necessary. At the same time, Finland had to take on a huge amount of debt.

In reconstruction, the gaze is farther into the future. And that future doesn’t look open.

The problems of the Finnish economy are not primarily related to the corona recession. This is the case, for example, in a February Pekka Ala-Pietilän chaired by a working group report sustainable growth.

The report raises the risk that the period of weak growth that has lasted for more than ten years will continue as a key problem for the Finnish economy. According to the report, it is a real threat to the well-being of Finns.

And in order for the economy to grow, big problems need to be solved: slow productivity growth, low unemployment, an aging population, low investment, declining R&D spending, a lack of sustainability in the public sector, a relative decline in education … Really big things.

And rebuilding is not just about taking on more debt.

Namely, one should also be able to carry out those structural reforms that seem to be very difficult for the ruling parties. Deciding on them would require political will, courage and a willingness to compromise from the government.

The existence of these features will be tested next in a government framework debate in three weeks.

Expectations regarding the decisions of the framework dispute are rather low in advance.

Only the center has talked mainly about the necessary structural reforms in advance. The Prime Minister’s Party, the SDP, has seemed to focus almost exclusively on tackling the acute corona crisis.

The United States president Joe Biden promised three weeks ago in his speech that Americans will be able to celebrate “Independence Day from the Corona” on July 4th. Biden estimates that people will probably be able to party together in small gangs then.

While barbecue parties are important to Americans, it wasn’t just about whether or not you could eat burgers with a group on Independence Day.

The message was about creating hope.

Namely, dates are important for people’s resilience to crises. You may be better able to comply with the restrictions when you know that the crisis may be over at some point.

In Finland, for some reason, the government has been particularly careful when talking about dates.

On Wednesday of this week, the government dealt with in its session, an exit plan that was at that point a 20-page bump. In addition, attachments were found. The plan was sent for statements to various ministries. In other words, it will probably still be quite good.

At the meeting, ministers spoke the most about the dates. It would be desirable to set as precise dates as possible for the lifting of restrictions. But at the same time, ministers were concerned that if the dates did not hold, the government would get snow in the room.

But the whole plan doesn’t make sense if it doesn’t have dates.

The greatest significance of the exit plan is that citizens will know when, according to the best information available, the interest rate crisis can be expected to be over to some extent.

Although the virus is already well known and vaccinations are progressing and summer is coming, of course no one is fully sure that things will progress. In some form, the crisis will continue for years to come.

It is therefore impossible to give an absolute promise of a date, and the situation may change many times over with viral variants. But still, an uncertain date is better than just a gloomy wait and a tiring conversation about ornaments.

The government must therefore state in its exit plan whether or not it is possible to go to see the whole group at midsummer. The date is June 25th.