Columns The good life and its building blocks are now defined as new

An interesting question for the future is how jobs, companies and the rest of the surrounding society will respond to people’s changed lifestyles and new hopes for a good life.

I am has skied on the tracks of the Helsinki metropolitan area for years, but this week I saw for the first time that cars were queuing up in the large parking areas of Helsinki’s Paloheinä at the starting points of the trails. After the working day, the cars were unloaded with skiers of all ages and conditions, as well as families and groups of friends, who were lounging on a nearby long toboggan run.

It was like an illustration for the week’s news of how the winter sports equipment store is running hot and sled racks have been sold empty in supermarkets in places. The skiers clicked on the skis of their skis at good safety distances from the others and then hurried with a quick push towards the forest. One kilometer from the starting point, there were no more distant back and occasional cross-country skiers on the track. The forest with its charging paths swallowed all those people somewhere in their guts.

Coronavirus consumer choices and hit products spoke of changes in lifestyles and pastimes. Pandemic time had a rapid effect on consumption behavior in the spring. At that time, the people smashed, among other things, home fitness equipment, trampolines, electric tables, lots and cultivation boxes.

Signs of lifestyle changes have been seen anyway. Teleworking is becoming a permanent part of corporate cultures, migration has taken on new directions, cottage trade has picked up and former summer cottages have become second-year homes. In the spring, there was talk of a coronavirus dog boom, and recently, in turn, cautious estimates have been made of the increase in the birth rate, i.e. some kind of baby boom.

One of the engines of change is the reflection on one’s own values ​​and the good life and, for many, their redefinition. Forced cessation and the renovation of everyday life have brought with them questions about what is important in life, what is missed and what is cut off from the old, who is needed around them and where time is spent and what one would like to use it for. Concepts such as success and a successful life are re-evaluable: what they mean to themselves, whether they are worth pursuing, and if so, how.

In December Sitra published a report on lifestyles after the pandemic. The study examined how the values, attitudes and choices of Finns have been affected by the time of the pandemic, when one’s own behavior has had to be changed. More than 1,500 people living in Finland’s largest cities responded to the survey.

Forty-five percent of respondents said they thought more deeply about what is important to themselves in life. Nearly 40 percent said they thought about the purpose and values ​​of life. The majority of respondents said that the coronary virus period had increased Finland’s value as a country of residence.

At the heart of lifestyles and their changes were a wide range of issues, including the desire to make sustainable choices, the health of one’s own lifestyles, housing solutions, work habits, one’s own relationship with nature, and expectations of other people, businesses, and institutions. As part of the study, people were divided into three categories: Pioneers adopt new solutions and practices before others and show direction. The fast adopters, on the other hand, follow the example of the pioneers. The sluggish majority will notice the changes as they become common.

We will see, whether the change in lifestyles and values ​​will become permanent changes that will be visible not only in the present but also in the future. However, an interesting observation in Sitra’s study was that people now had more confidence in their own ability to make changes. The growing trust was based on the view that one’s own everyday choices have an impact and can also be used to play a role in collective responsibility.

An interesting question for the future is also how jobs, companies and the rest of the surrounding society will respond to changed lifestyles and new wishes or demands for a good life.

The author is the editor-in-chief of HS.