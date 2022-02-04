Columns The genocide did not prevent the minister from traveling to Beijing, yes, poor air connections

The trampling of human rights or the genocide of the Uighurs were not a loud reason for Finland’s political leadership to skip the Beijing Games.

When The 2008 Summer Olympics were held in Beijing, and images of Chinese journalist Shi Tao could be encountered in t-shirts in Helsinki.

Human rights organization Amnesty had printed t-shirts to tell about Shin’s situation. Shi was in prison at the time of the Olympics because he had told abroad about the Chinese state’s instructions not to write about the Heavenly Peace Square massacre. Shi was released from prison after eight years in prison and still lives in China.

Second the Chinese, Hu Shigen, also sat in jail during the 2008 Olympics, serving a 16-year sentence. Hun’s crime was to criticize the Chinese government for not allowing workers to organize.

Hu was released from prison but received a new sentence in 2016. This time, the reason was the campaigning by Christian Hun for religious freedom. Hu is currently in prison.

Third the Chinese, author He Depu, was also in prison in 2008. He had been imprisoned for publishing essays on the internet and for participating in the founding of the Democratic Party of China.

According to the International Pen Center, He was released in 2011 and was beaten by four Chinese police on the day of his release.

While in prison, They sent a letter to the International Olympic Committee. He wrote, “Every time you come to Beijing and see the playful spectacles here, do you know that just ten kilometers away, Beijing’s political prisoners are suffering immeasurably?”

China’s the human rights situation has not improved since 2008. The Communist Party has introduced the latest tools in digital technology to carry out a systematic trampling of free thinking.

According to the lower house of the French parliament, a genocide is taking place in the Uighur region of China. Attempts are being made to prevent the spread of information abroad, but reports of camps, extremely strict controls and, for example, the separation of children from their parents.

For a long time After the attack, Minister of Science and Culture Antti Kurvinen (Central) announced on Wednesday that he would not leave for Beijing.

The genocide of the Uighurs was not a reason for Kurvis to miss the races, nor were the restrictions on freedom of speech or the Chinese in prison because of their opinions.

Kurvinen reported in the downtown Suomenmaa newspaper that flight connections are awkward in a corona situation. “The direct flight connection was canceled and instead of a safe journey, there would have been a changeover flight at the airport with nine hours waiting,” writes Suomenmaa.

The author is the editor-in-chief of HS.