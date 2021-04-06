Columns The future began a long time ago

Although the post-pandemic period seems unpredictable, Finns are interested in their own future and want to influence it.

Coronavirus pandemic is still in an acute phase of crisis. Therefore, the perception of the post-pandemic period is also somewhat chaotic. It makes sense to quarrel because this really ends, even though very likely pandemics won’t go away.

A pandemic is also a special crisis in that its consequences cannot be assessed on the basis of any similar crisis in the past. And as the prospective study says, besides, we’ve already moved on postnormal time. The normal was left behind, and the world is perceived as increasingly complex and contradictory.

For futurists there is never just one future, but many alternative futures. The future will be influenced in many ways. The future is now being made behind the shoulder with various exit strategies, stimulus packages and reflection on how to tackle the pandemic right now but also in the next waves. Are we going where the next unpredictable crisis is already creeping?

Although the pandemic confused many visions, the fact that Finns are interested in their own future promises to be anticipating the future, and they also want to influence it. Sitra’s new futures barometer shows that Finns very much agree on what a good future looks like.

Sitra’s previous futures barometer is two years old. When comparing studies, it is clear that the pandemic has not weakened Finns’ relationship with the future. Most respondents believe that they can influence the future themselves. Young people in particular believe in their potential.

Sure, two out of three think the pandemic will change their own future. The pandemic has affected those who feel they are already having to compromise on almost everything. Women are more concerned about the future than men. The future of entrepreneurs has also become bleak.

Faith in the future has a connection not only to livelihoods but also to the party population. The most interested in the future are the supporters of the Coalition Party, the Greens and the Left Alliance. Those who are most negative about the future will not vote at all.

Enlarge recovery from crises will take decades. However, faith in the future and a common understanding of a good society lay the foundation for a post-pandemic society.

The pandemic gets and obliges to think again. The trouble must be seen, for the future is affected every day.

The author is the editorial editor of HS.