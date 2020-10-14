Columns The forest industry opened the door to twilight

A new situation is facing the next collective bargaining negotiations of forest industry companies. It has been 80 years since January’s engagement.

When the Finnish Forest Industries Association announced that it would stop representing its member companies in collective bargaining, the organization also opened the door to uncertain twilight. So far, no other employers’ association has said out loud that they are following the example of the Forest Industry, but certainly the unions are seriously considering that option as well.

It is likely that other unions will first look at what will happen in the next collective bargaining negotiations of forest industry companies. The current agreements are mainly valid until the end of next year.

If forest companies are allowed to unravel the rigidities of their collective agreements without substantial compensation to workers, other employers ’associations and companies will certainly rush after.

However, it is not certain that forestry companies will reach their targets.

First the contract round may be quite a fuss. The situation is new to both sides if one does not recall the times before the so-called January engagement of 1940. Johan’s engagement lasted 80 years.

The decision of the Finnish Forest Industries Association is, moreover, unfair to small companies. There are three large forest companies in Finland: UPM, Stora Enso and Metsä Group. Their staff and other resources can withstand the hiring of industry-friendly employment lawyers.

In addition, there are a large number of small sawmills, for example, which have hitherto been accustomed to taking the agreement negotiated by the employers ‘and employees’ associations as such for their own use.

The owner of a small sawmill probably has more to do than think about what, for example, the sauna supplement means for the costs of his own company.

STTK: n In his recent article, Chairman Antti Palola (SD) wondered whether the reason for the labor market difficulties was that industry leaders thought that Finland had a wrongly colored government. That is hardly a very compelling reason.

The CEO or chairman of the board of a large international company probably does not have much interest in influencing the domestic policy of the country. The benefit of your company is paramount.

Jyri Häkämies, CEO of the Confederation of Finnish Industries EK, may be an exception. The former coalition minister is waging his own war against left-wing parties and the trade union movement. He is supported by Mikael Pentikäinen, CEO of Finnish Entrepreneurs.

The author is the editorial editor of HS.