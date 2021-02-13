Columns The Finnish Transport and Communications Agency misunderstood Monty Python

According to the project plan, the walking project uses “means of carnival”.

Sometimes cultural references go into so many twists and turns that reality begins to seem like a parody of a parody.

This is what happened last week when Kauppalehti said “Dallaus for Dummies – find your own walking style!” project. (The project’s Anglist-Slangist name is exceptionally annoying, but no more.)

Kauppalehti saidthat the project has received funding of EUR 33,000 from the Finnish Transport and Communications Agency Traficom. The purpose of the project is to “strengthen the walking boom and make the benefits of walking visible”.

It aims to do this, among other things, by organizing a photo contest where people can submit funny walking pictures. In addition, the campaign will recruit – of course – Finnish influencers and make podcasts.

In a walking project according to the project plan, “means of carnival” will be used. This means that its graphic look takes advantage of the classic comics of the early 1970s by the British comedian group Monty Python. Ministry of Silly Walks (Funny Walking Ministry).

Actor John Cleese’s whimsical way of walking has been remembered by many for that sketch. He raises his right leg to chest height and makes sharp turns.

But did the thinkers of the Dallaus for Dummies project wonder what the actual idea of ​​the Monty Python sketch was?

Namely, Skets mocks the way the state distributes money to absurd targets.

In the sketch, the citizen asks the ministry to support the development of his funny walk, as his walk is not very funny. The official says that money is not rushing – because state money keeps not only funny walking but also enough for defense, social security, health services and education.

“Recently, the state has spent less money on whimsical walking than on defense,” the official regrets.

The Dallaus for Dummies project is supported by Traficom’s mobility control support package. It is in turn part of the measures in the Sanna Marin (sd) government’s fossil-free transport roadmap.

Government one should not leave the exploitation of sketch entertainment to this. For example, Monty Python Fish Slapping Dance in sketches, actor Michael Palin dances to the beat of folk music and pierces John Cleese with sardines on his cheek.

When the music runs out, Cleese hits Palin with a giant salmon and this one falls into the water.

Perhaps the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry could launch some kind of carnivalistic campaign to promote domestic salmon farming.

The author is the editor of HS Policy.