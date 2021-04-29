Columns The Finnish language is evolving online: The title now ends with a full stop. No key message.

In HS Vision headlines, scores are a way to stand out.

Mother tongue textbooks emphasize that no dot is marked at the end of the title. The same is said by the language maintenance specialist Kielikello. This wisdom has been true for a long time, but the language is evolving, especially on the Internet.

When the new HS Vision section, focusing on Hesar’s economy and future, began in March, one of the reforms it brought with it was the score behind the headlines.

“The top executive denied political debates in the workplace because they ruin everything. Basecamp CEO Jason Field now says what few growth companies have dared. ” This is how Niclas Storås wrote on Wednesday in the front page of his Visio column.

In vision headlines, scores are a way to stand out. They try to tell readers that there is content here that is slightly different from the rest of Hesar’s content.

”For sale. Baby shoes. Never worn. ” This six-word short story is said to be the handwriting of Ernest Hemingway.

The headlines of journalism published on the Internet today are more and more reminiscent of such short stories – although they must be true. There is even less time to engage readers, and there are up to a dozen words in use. The title should respond honestly to the content of the story, be interesting, and should not leave riddles that annoy readers. Indeed, the headlines of all online magazines need to be quite wordmasters and style masters.

If you compare to paper sheets, the headlines in the digital world are more reminiscent of the summaries or ingress under the paper sheet title than the actual headlines of the paper sheets. In the old days – even today – two-word or even one-word titles were often used in paper. On the Internet, such short headlines have never worked. They help readers understand what the story is about – and don’t read the story.

It is likely that short headlines have never really served the thirst for information in readers, even in a paper magazine. But it didn’t matter because there’s a condensing ingress next to the content of the story.

Although the scores have found their way into the headlines in other media as well, especially in the youth posts on Snapchat and other instant messaging services they are disappearing.

Linguists explain the phenomenon by saying that the dot at the end of a message is rude. The end of the sentence does indicate that the message has been sent. Instead, the point is an extra thing, a message of dissatisfaction. “Stay overtime only” is a more positive text message than “Stay overtime only.” So don’t end your texts to the point if you want to be friendly to the young recipient

The author is the editor-in-chief of HS.