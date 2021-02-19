Columns The Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority made a proposal that would scrap Veikkaus’ special position in the protection of beneficiaries

If Veikkaus’ revenues were transferred to the state budget in accordance with KKV’s proposal, there would be no reason for the network of beneficiaries to pursue the interests of the state gambling company, writes Tero Hakola, a news producer for HS Sports.

This week, the Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority (KKV) published a report that could revolutionize the Finnish gambling system and related structures in many ways.

KKV suggests the transfer of the proceeds of the gaming company Veikkaus to the state budget for use in all expenses. For the beneficiaries, ie sport and exercise, social and health organizations, science, veterans, youth work and equestrian sport, the change would be considerable.

Bridge At present, three different ministries distribute the revenues to Veikkaus’ beneficiaries in accordance with the distribution ratios, but if the KKV’s proposal were to be implemented, sports subsidies, for example, would be decided in state budget negotiations.

Another significant change is related to the relationship between Veikkaus and the beneficiaries. Now the beneficiaries have formed a kind of buffer around Veikkaus, which has sought to protect the interests of the gaming company and at the same time its own financing tied to Veikkaus’ income.

With KKV’s proposal, the fateful link between Veikkaus and the “Veikkaus Family” would be broken, as the funding of the beneficiary sectors would depend on the government’s approval.

Would organizations no longer find common ground when they competed for the same state money? At least they don’t have to worry about betting.

Beneficiaries became active ten years ago, when the Finnish gambling system came under EU scrutiny. Beneficiaries sent my own lobbyist to Brussels to speak out in favor of an exclusive system. The project was led by the then central sports organization SLU.

Since then, there has been enough lobbying in Finland as well. In 2019, the beneficiaries became nervous the state’s plans to prevent gambling harm, as it was known to lead to a decline in Veikkaus ’revenues and, at the same time, funding for beneficiaries.

Veikkaus itself has not been inactive. The company has been told that the transfer of gambling revenues to the state budget would be fatal for beneficiaries of subsidies such as sports and sports.

The argument is based on the logic that, with a tight spot, less money would be distributed to beneficiaries as more important things take precedence in the state budget.

The view is justified in that respect, as Veikkaus has accumulated a lot of experience in political decision-making over time.

Also chairman of the Olympic Committee, ex-minister of the Coalition Party Jan Vapaavuori warns of the problems of clean budget funding for physical activity and sport.

Free mountain evaluates HS in an interview, that in any case, if the public sector becomes indebted, it will sooner or later find itself in a situation where the national economy will also have to adjust.

Exercise and sport can be saved by the fact that its current funding, about 150 million euros, is relatively small in relation to the benefits that exercise brings to Finns.

It makes sense for the state to provide sufficient support, for example, for the construction of sports facilities, educational institutions in the field, municipalities, sports clubs and federations, so that citizens move, have experiences and stay healthy.