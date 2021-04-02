Columns The Finnish application of anarchy is that the authorities are opposed by obeying them

Another way was going in Barcelona a year and a half ago. We watched from the sidelines as the demonstration kicked off, writes Jari Tervo in his column.

Last we traveled abroad in October 2019. The travel week now seems to be located in antiquity. It is left on the other, sunny side of the corona wall.

Barcelona was in a bad mood a year and a half ago. The Spanish Supreme Court had overturned harsh prison sentences for the leaders of the Catalan Independence Project.

We watched from the sidelines as the demonstration kicked off. Initially, the guardrail was blocked. The congestion occurred in five minutes. Motorists understood that it was not worth working or getting out of the car to whirl. Catalan independence takes precedence over everything.

We followed every day protests. In the evenings, we smelled the smoke from burning trash cans. My recipe catalan said this was just the beginning. Friday would start with a real rumble, a general strike. One million Catalans would take to the streets.

It pulled me thoughtfully. Our flight would head north on Friday night, in the midst of chaos. We changed the flight earlier at the last minute.

In the evening, we watched a live broadcast from Barcelona on TV at home. The barricades burned and the sirens howled. At that time, everything was still fine. There were no other problems than climate change, racism and the oppression of women. We have lost this paradise.

There is also an opinion during the Korona period. Go ahead. Protests against corona restrictions have been protested in the United States, Germany, England and Finland. The protesters are not a united group. It seems that some of them are not protesting against the restrictions, but against the corona itself or against the people being deceived by a non-existent corona.

Corona scam would be an all-time conspiracy. It would involve almost all countries in the world and the majority of the media. It would fight against all the rules of a rational conspiracy. When two people know about the secret issue, the other calls Seiska.

A woman protesting in Liestal, Switzerland, glued a view to her visor: Moderne Sklaven tragen Masken (Modern-day slaves wear masks.) Anti-mask and senseless exaggeration unite the corona protesters of all countries. Congressman Ano Turtiainen there are soul brothers in Europe.

The Helsinki corona protest slipped out of the hands of the police. It promised that not every place will go the same way. Signs were worn in Turku Cathedral Park: Breathing is not a crime and Mask Poison.

I haven’t noticed anyone claiming breathing as a crime. The latter opinion, on the other hand, is difficult to regard as criticism of the authorities. The opinion comes close to the recent view, gladly forgotten by the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health, that the mask is of no use, but rather a disadvantage if misused. Where would it not be?

Finn There are also those in power opposing the forest pack. When he demonstrates in Turku Cathedral Park against the corona restrictions, he does so in groups of six so that he does not just spread the plague. Once the police say so. Authorities are opposed by obeying them. This is the Finnish application of anarchy.

For some reason, the hopefully fake flight phrase in the name of the Flat Earth Society comes to mind: “The view of the flat earth is spreading around the globe.”