Columns The film industry has longed for actors and protagonists other than blunders and sibelius – The Year of the Crown 2020 showed that that dream has now been achieved

There is only one character case in the Jussi nominees for the best film, and the top work of the year is not nominated, writes Tero Kartastenpää.

12.2. 13:36

Year the movie theaters were special. When they were not empty, more than 40 percent of viewers stared at the domestic film.

In the previous year, 2019, there was only one domestic one among the ten most watched, Risto Rapper and a bully. In the corona year 2020, half of the top ten were Finnish films.

So you would think that the top five of the Jussi nominees for best film released on Thursday would be full of audiovisual celebration.

Unfortunately not.

Finnish-Iranian Hamy Ramezanin asylum drama First snow is lukewarm in its rhythm and style, but the description of the serene happiness of a small community looks cautious and even dull.

Jenni Toivoniemen island party drama Board game there is no new era Cone under your back. Thirty characters are arranged alternately to discuss adulthood. The attempt to create a larsvontrier-mental threat turns into a joke.

Penitentiary film Eden succeed Board game better convey what difficult people can visit on the island. Confusingly, all the skew that is important to the youth film disappears as the empowerment of group tasks drives the characters into lambs of faith and grace. Perhaps Eden was meant Midsommarin like a horror film about Christianity.

Pamela Tolan control Steel dolls there is nothing more painful to watch than her sex comedy debut film Swingers. In the road film part, it’s enjoyable when the twisted peers rummage through each other. As is often the case in the works of directors who start as actors, highlights are sought through over-acting mixing.

Unfortunately Tove was the only film of the nominees even worth considering for an Oscar. The artist drama was eliminated in the United States, but exactly the same. Zaida Bergrothin the guidance has such a European lightness and search for creativity that it could charm without the viewer having to think about Finland. Sometimes it’s great in film when you don’t notice that you think of Finland.

Fall premiere received in Swedish Tove gathered a respectable 155,000 viewers. It’s this year Aurora, a favorite of the people and critics, drawn by a powerless protagonist. In Jusse, it took the top spot with ten nominations.

When Aurora grabbed Jussi of 2019, the speeches admired the gender of the authors. There were many women in front of and behind the camera. The filmmakers in the film industry have longed for non-nonsense and sibelius as actors and protagonists.

The dream has already come true outside the awards gala. The most watched films of 2020 were older women (Steel dolls), girls (Hay hat, Quilted slipper and a sudden schoolboy) and women artists (Helene, Tove).

If the situation stabilizes, perhaps the next step would be to move away from gender-specific categories of actors while striving to ensure that gender is not a constraint on any factor.

It’s hard to understand, why the documentaries don’t rise to the competition for the best film. The last time a candidate has been elected John Websterin of the year 2008 Catastrophic ingredients.

Disgusting drug noir Lost Boys was the only five-star domestic of the year. Virpi Suutarin love letter for architecture, Wave, giggled: how gigantic archival material and inanimate houses can be described so beautifully.

These top films of the year compete “only” for the best documentary in the life of an occasional deceased Miss Ajan with.

Kepeys dominated the corona year in fiction. Maybe that’s why Joonas Neuvonen and Sadri Cetinkayan controlled by Lost Boys created a brutal feeling of refreshment.