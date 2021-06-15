Columns The EU is moving forward with interpretations and making interpretations

The Commission challenged Germany and sent a message to all other Member States.

Equally One year ago, the Committee on Constitutional Affairs examined the suitability of the EU Recovery Fund for Finnish legislation. The committee gave a very critical opinion from the model still in work at the time. “At this stage of the proceedings, the Government should not approve or promote the Union’s proposed borrowing and the Member State’s associated responsibility for aid instruments.”

The Committee on Constitutional Affairs came to this conclusion after examining EU law alongside Finnish legislation. Articles 310 and 125 seemed to be inconsistent with the project. The first is that the Union’s revenue and expenditure must be in balance, and the second is that the Member States do not take on the financial responsibilities of other countries. The fund distributes the debt incurred to the common peak in the form of grants and loans.

Opinion was mentally related to the attitude of the German Constitutional Court. It has very critically weighed the compatibility with EU law of the current monetary policy solutions of both the Fund and the European Central Bank. The court questioned the European Court of Justice’s previous interpretation that there is no legal problem with central bank purchase programs.

Last week, the empire struck back. The European Commission launched infringement proceedings against Germany. According to the Commission, the Constitutional Court exceeded its powers, as the European Court of Justice is the supreme interpreter of the legitimacy of the EU system.

The solution was very significant. It made it clear to all EU countries that member states and their courts must not fragment the EU system with their own interpretations. It was also significant because it targeted Germany, a powerful country in the EU. The Commission sends the message that if it catches up with the giant, it can also attack smaller peripheral countries if they do not recognize the role of the European Court of Justice.

Commission the message also goes to the Parliamentary Constitution Committee. Fortunately, it was given the opportunity to withdraw its interpretation when the implementation of the fund was slightly delayed and guided by the Commission’s Legal Department.

However, the activities of interpreters of constitutional law in Germany and Finland are understood. When the EU system is not dared to be developed in a transparent way through political decisions and treaty changes, development work is done through legal interpretations. They reach deeper and deeper into things that have traditionally been considered part of the sovereignty of nation states.

