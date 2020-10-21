Columns The employee should also be funny these days, and that is already too much to ask

Of course, taking your job seriously does not mean it should be true, writes Anna Perho in her column.

Porin the university center is exploring how adults could play more in the workplace.

“… An adult should be able to express his or her playing skills in his or her expertise and interaction with both primary players in society and players in his or her own age group.”, on the project website is written.

No thanks. Who would really like to negotiate staff cuts or the company’s interest rate strategy with May-Pouko?

And who are the “primary players in society”? Sote-himmel craftsmen?

“… Society needs adult experts who value play and accept it multidimensionally as part of adult life”, the site continues.

“ A person who does a normal working day has 72 hours a week of free time to build Legos.

About me working life would need more experts capable of lapping adults even for the 7.5 hours a day required by the workday: to take responsibility for nasty things, to provide support to colleagues, to solve client problems.

Of course, taking your job seriously doesn’t mean it should be true. But when the payroll company Coach tells Yle in an interview “To familiarize people with sarcasm,” somehow that’s what it seems to be a far cry from the game.

Stanford Business School strategy consultant Naomi Joanne Bagdonas and behavioral scientist Jennifer Aaker write in their oven-fresh book Humor, seriously humor is the superpower of working life: laughter increases resilience, strengthens social relationships, and makes us look qualified. When you know how, you can be relaxed.

“ Humor is also a kind of talent.

For leaders, this is especially important. Therefore, the kings outsourced laughter to themselves as a vital skill to the fools who put on the rulers ’shortcomings in the cloak of humor.

Humor is also a kind of talent. Therefore, requiring it from the employee would be not only abstract, but also another requirement burdening expert work: otherwise we are having fun here.

My friend is a laughing professional, a stand up comedian. Once he went to a little Christmas gig where the organizer came up with an idea: what if the show took place in a dark room?

“It would be so funny when no one would see who’s here,” the party tree man at the party said.

My friend refused. He performed in spotlights and was funny – because that’s his job.

