Columns The early acceleration of Biden’s season will vaccinate Trump against his return

Joe Biden’s first hundred days in power have revolutionized the mood in U.S.-European relations, but the relationship is not gratuitous.

Donald Trump left the White House a hundred days ago. President Joe Biden’s four-year term under the leadership of the United States began. Even in the first days after taking office, many things in U.S. politics revolutionized.

But not all.

The United States is still a deeply divided country. After Biden, the next Trump may come to power. America first thinking has not disappeared either, although Biden’s United States is also looking to the rest of the world.

Biden makes, for example, in trade policy, choices designed to please the American middle class. He also occasionally conducts foreign policy for the middle class.

Biden is withdrawing its troops from Afghanistan on September 11, the 20th anniversary of the 2001 terrorist attack. Leaving Afghanistan is also a matter of internal balance within the Democratic Party, as the party’s left wing has been strengthened.

The fierce dichotomy between the United States and Biden is ticking off dollars. Historically large stimulus packages are needed as U.S. schools, roads, and the ability to develop new technology need to be upgraded. China is driving past the United States.

Continuity from Trump’s time is also a superpower political situation. If Democrats and Republicans agree on something, then that China is a threat to the United States.

Biden promised to vaccinate one hundred million Americans in a hundred days. The goal has been met by now. Biden was able to show that society works.

Pandemic and putting the U.S. in order takes time. Yet Biden has also done what he promised his European allies. The atmosphere has been revolutionized. Foreign Minister Antony Blinken has visited Brussels twice. Climate Ambassador John Kerry and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin also got there.

Biden himself will come to Europe in June when Britain hosts a G7 meeting. There is a NATO summit in Brussels and an EU-US summit. A meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin may be arranged for the same trip.

Biden’s line on Russia seems credible. Biden responded to Russia’s cyber attack and election influence with strategically clever sanctions. Ukraine, Belarus and the treatment of Alexei Navalny are tightening the gap and that is right, but the voice connection is also open.

The Biden climate summit showed that climate action is now an economic, employment and innovation policy for the United States, as well as a security issue.

The weight of Asia has not remained unclear either. India and the countries of Southeast Asia are important as Biden gathers an alliance around it to dam China’s rise. The first invitation to the White House was received by the Prime Minister of Japan, Yoshihide Suga.

In Europe A lot has been expected from Biden and the start is good. However, the relationship is not gratuitous. Europe needs to decide whether the EU really has the will to ally with the US front on China. China will then resist tougher.

In any case, the EU is trying to keep up with Biden in Asia. Admittedly, the EU-India summit scheduled for next week may be rushed, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is unlikely to get to Porto in the midst of the coronary crisis.

The relationship between Finland and the United States is good. And if Biden and Putin meet elsewhere instead of Helsinki, it mainly means that Americans are not enthusiastic about reminiscing about Trump’s visit to Helsinki.

A short time is hard to shed mind. Trump didn’t get up from scratch, but played in the spirit of the times. The temptation of populism is still hovering everywhere, even though Biden is vaccinating Americans against it. The development within the United States is a sign of power relations, and therefore the United States is also being monitored in a new way in Finland.

The author is the editorial editor of HS.