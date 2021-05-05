Columns The doctor drew an arrow in my hand with a marker to not cut the wrong hand – and it shows what works well in Finnish hospitals

Finnish healthcare can cope with easily measurable and significant injuries in an exemplary manner. But rarely do life and disease settle on such neat boundaries.

In February I wrote: if I cut off my left hand, I believe I will get help from public health.

In March, I cut off my hand, accidentally right. It was plastered, then cut.

Annoyed, so I decided to take the experience as a test. I write about my work on social issues, but rarely do I get a primary health middle-aged person to the hospital or even a health center.

The experience is condensed with an arrow drawn in a marker pen in my hand. The surgeon drew it so as not to surely cut the wrong hand.

Marker arrow is part of the hospital’s long safety protocol, another way to dodge mistakes. Even talking all the time ensured. Always someone asked for contact information and drug allergies. Or checked to see if I was in trouble, if it hurt and I know how to work out at home.

So the result of the test: a full ten, excellent care. At the beginning of March, Töölö’s waiting rooms were full of slippery people, but no hurry was shown to me.

I didn’t expect anything less.

The Finnish system survives admirably when the illness or injury is clear. Something measurable, visible from X-rays, easy to define. Something that can be marked with a marker and taken away.

The complex is more prone to confusion, and I can then hear about that futile suffering as a journalist.

If a person is in need of help in more than one way at the same time, chaos, waiting, uncertainty, and a poor flow of information begin to occur. Especially if the person being helped is very old, very young or otherwise vulnerable. Delays and confusion jeopardize some healing. The other gets better, but is afraid or anxious in vain.

This is a feature of the system, not humans. Sote professionals often specifically know how to face and listen and make even complex situations feel simple. If they are given time to do so.

If so it would help, i would like to go drawing with a marker a little more. That fix this.

Although to those young people who are currently lying in the corridors of the psychiatric wards of hospitals along Finland. Or for those elderly people who can no longer survive at home, but there is really nothing on offer but a ride to the emergency room and back again and again. To everyone who is fragile or in many ways in need of support, because that is how we can all become.

The author is an urban editor of HS.