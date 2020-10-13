Columns The Do You Want to Be a Millionaire quiz reveals the weakness of modern man: impatience

The Double or Receipt quiz, led by Kirsti Rautiainen, is a classic that went deep into the topics. Modern people would not be able to handle that episode, writes journalist Sanna Kangasniemi.

Major sounds pretty much like that when a person hurts to open television on Saturday and stays to watch do you want to be a millionaire program. Or when a person who is not a regular spectator of the quiz happens to the screen.

There is clearly a terrible attraction in the program. (B: Bird.) But jestas anyway.

Presenter Jaajo Linnonmaa talks to a competitor nice, makes him talk about himself, talks more nice.

The casual viewer is confronted with the disadvantages of his character. Not enough patience, then nothing.

Couldn’t we just focus on these issues here? Is it necessary to have so much of this personalization?

Otherwise was before. It was decent, focused on information. Thirty years on television Double or receipt In the quiz, the competitor answered questions about one particular specialty.

The books of Moses + New Testament, Edgar Rice Burroughs / Mars series, Kalle Päätalon production…

Civilized, yes. In-depth, indeed.

And it is quite certain that do you want to be a millionaire the person chosen from the sluggishness of the program would not be able to handle that episode.

Kirsti Rautiainen, later Pajari, asked a question, waiting for an answer. The papers rattled, the competitor scratching his head.

Couldn’t argue with a friend, ask the audience, or choose from options. Had to know.

It does feel respectful in this time of jerking.

Saturday night a person stuck in a quiz will be tempted to draw far-reaching conclusions about past and present based on a change in the basic essence of the quiz.

Before, admirers were admired, the guys who held the knobs. Now one wonders if it doesn’t even know, yes I do.

But I don’t know if it makes sense to draw conclusions. (A: New York.)

It’s a great temptation.