Columns The definitions of employee and entrepreneur are outdated: People need to be allowed multiple roles at the same time.

If policy makers are interested in raising employment, people need to be allowed more roles at the same time. The definition of an employee or entrepreneur should not matter, writes HS Vision columnist Elina Seppälä.

Finland is a land of two truths. Mothers are at work or at home, electric kickboards must be allowed or banned and gambling can only exist through a monopoly or not at all.

The same applies to employee status. A person who works for earning purposes is either employed or an entrepreneur. There are practically no intermediate forms if the matter is viewed through everyday life.

The definition of an employment relationship comes from the Employment Contracts Act, according to which a person is in an employment relationship when there is an agreement between the parties to perform the work, it is paid and the work is performed under management and supervision.

The definition of an entrepreneur is more straightforward. A person in gainful employment is considered to be an entrepreneur if he or she is not in an employment or service relationship. A person can also be considered an entrepreneur when he or she organizes the business for profit, bears the risk associated with the business, and seeks to make a profit from his or her activities.

“ Still, I can’t help but wonder if this is the best thing that Europe or Finland can offer to companies that use technology?

Platform economy The division of roles between the employee and the entrepreneur has had to be rethought through the new business models introduced by In December, the EU Commission listed five criteria for assessing employment in the platform economy. The draft directive considers that an employment agency acts as an employer if it has sufficient control over the employee.

Power is analyzed according to whether the company determines the employee’s salary level or ceiling, whether the company monitors the work performed electronically and whether the company restricts the employee’s right to accept or refuse work. It is also being considered whether employees can choose their working hours.

In addition, attention is paid to whether the company sets binding rules on the employee’s appearance, behavior or, for example, whether the company restricts the employee’s opportunities to work for others or acquire its own customers. If two of these criteria are met, the persons performing the work are considered to be employees and not entrepreneurs.

Commission the alignment is relatively clear, although it leaves room for interpretation. Still, I can’t help but wonder if this is the best thing that Europe or Finland can offer to companies that use technology?

The Commission’s proposal is based on the old-fashioned idea of ​​work and entrepreneurship. For an idea with only an either-or-model but no flexibility.

In the future, business models will change at an ever-increasing pace. Earnings models will be new and the role of the employee will inevitably change. To put it bluntly, why ask laws that are already old when they are enacted?

The definition of an employee or entrepreneur should not matter. The most important thing from the state’s point of view is that the income of the person working is paid for in taxes and the employer’s ancillary expenses, such as health insurance contributions, pensions, and unemployment insurance contributions. In addition, it is in the interest of the state to ensure that the status of the employee is not abused. Whether it is business income or income earned in the role of an employee should not matter today.

“ A motivated person can be a part-time teacher, a gym instructor, and some flu if they feel like it.

Practical an example of such a model could be a civic account to which the recipient of the work, ie the payer of the work, would make all the payments related to the performance of the work, regardless of the role in which the person has performed his or her work.

In accordance with normal practice, the net salary would be paid into the account of the person who performed the work. This model would be an intermediate form between employee and light entrepreneurship, which would reduce the current dichotomy, reduce bureaucracy and clarify the role of the worker.

The same should be done for retirement. Today, it is difficult to come up with any reasonable reason why employee and entrepreneur pensions are differentiated. Not to mention taxation.

Tracking a person’s overall annual income and collecting taxes collected by the state will be much more effective if the old-fashioned employee-entrepreneur dichotomy is abandoned.

If decision-makers are interested in raising employment, people need to be allowed more roles at the same time. In this way, we are given the opportunity to generate economic added value both for ourselves and for the society around us. A motivated person can be a part-time teacher, a gym instructor, and some flu if they feel like it. And yes, combining social benefits and entrepreneurship should be easy and not a bottomless income trap that doesn’t motivate anyone.

I am not throwing people into the depths of competitiveness without rights and compensation. It is good that common rules of the game are being created around new business models to safeguard the position of those who work. It is also important that regulation is clarified so that companies can avoid unnecessary litigation and that they act in a harmonized way between countries.

As F-Secure’s Director of Research Mikko Hyppönen states in his book Internet: “Humanity lived 150,000 years before the internet was invented, but the internet will be a part of life from now on, perhaps forever. So no wonder the online world feels complicated. Many things are being done for the first time. ”

What if these decisions were made in a forward-looking manner and not in terms of the transom?