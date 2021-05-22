Columns The cultural sector suffers from its own structures

The cultural sector is losing out to restaurants due to a lack of political will, but it is due to the sector’s own fragmentation.

I bought last week from an outdoor café in Helsinki for an ice cream evening at nine. Lemonade was sipped on the terrace tables. According to the seller, the café is classified as a kiosk, so the store was open in the evening as well.

Absurdly, at the same time, it would have been forbidden to sit in a sports auditorium or summer theater, even if the arm had burst Pfizer and the safety distance had been at maximum.

In recent weeks, this contradiction has emerged as a symbol of pain in the cultural sector. Why are events left at the feet of restaurants again?

Simple the explanation is that it is easy.

At the beginning of the pandemic, it was easy for policymakers to reduce human contact with public events, as banning public events was already mentioned in the Infectious Diseases Act as a means of control. For restaurants, on the other hand, they had to create their own sections.

Because restaurant rules had to be written, they could also be affected. When that kind of finish line opens, someone shoots – at least a celebrity chef on Twitter.

For the same reason, Parliament was able to create nuances of restaurant restrictions and consider freedom of establishment. The cultural closure has not been weighed as extensively, and there has been no degree variation in the closures. From the point of view of health authorities has not even needed: an effective law already exists.

This explanation, which is repeated in background discussions, is technically sound but not waterproof. Had the government had the political will, events could have had their own clauses, and the pound would have been the same as the restaurants. Even then, the compensation could have looked different. When this bottom is scarce, the deregulation is also confusing.

Second the explanation calls for asking what the “cultural sphere” is in general. In the pandemic, operations have been blocked from public sports, theaters, progemicists, companies organizing seminars for IT professionals, as well as from the listed company Sanoma, one of Finland’s largest festival organizers (the company also publishes Helsingin Sanomat). The pandemic has led this very mixed group to realize that, from a consumer perspective, they are part of the same field at the heart of which are encounters and experiences.

If the crowd had been united already under the pandemic, restaurants and events could now be in a similar frame and not on two absurdly different tracks.

Now the field is beautifully fragmented and, in other words, contentious and ragged. The perception of a good operating environment by trade fair companies and artists living on grants can be very different and the wishes received by the administration are even completely contradictory.

From the outside it seems obvious that both ends should change. Regarding the problems of the administration, it is said that the long-term planning required by the event industry seems to have come as a real surprise to some on the board. It would therefore be worth considering whether the current way of looking at the sector through the art support-focused structure of the Ministry of Culture is correct. Illustratively, support for freelancers in the field has now been provided by the Arts Promotion Center Taike, which normally distributes peer-reviewed grants and runs a network of county artists.

The industry, on the other hand, may wonder whether subsidized art and the chained cultural business born in Finland are part of the same entity or not. The pandemic has clarified the connection: if the rhizome of culture that lives on support withers, there will soon be no new ideas at the commercial peak. If there is no business, the rhizome will not grow.

Unity may be needed soon. If funding for culture and sports shifts from betting funds to the budget framework, new finishers will open up for shooters. Even soon-to-be-elected municipal councils may be looking for savings in culture.

This upheaval is also a good opportunity to see whether the structure of agencies and industry organizations is in line with current realities. If not answered, the evening ice cream will probably hit the field at a rapid pace in the next turn as well.

The author is the forerunner of HS’s economic and political editorial.