Columns The cultural sector is left behind when subsidies are decided, as the value of art is difficult to determine

There are already fears for the future in the cultural sector. Recovery does not happen instantly or for free.

Where from the artist’s income is formed? There are as many answers as there are artists. Sales revenue, grants, artistic salary, ticket income, grants, teaching work, gig fees. It can be difficult for an outsider to perceive the whole.

Systems understand this poorly. Partly because many artists have been left without grants during a pandemic.

I wrote in this same column about a year ago about the Korona plight of artists. Since then, the change has occurred mainly in sound weights: acute despair has been accompanied by anxious disbelief. Does anyone care?

In a way, the situation is quite clear. Of course, first you want to take care of basic needs, ensure health care and even get a lunch from the restaurant.

If theaters go on strike, society will not stop. Cultural workers do not have strong weapons for their labor struggles.

Like an artist’s income, the importance of art is difficult to define, although hardly anyone denies it.

Translating art into the language of economics feels tedious. However, the pandemic has forced the cultural sector to do so even more. For example, a large number of people working in the event industry have been featured. Still, the industry will be left on its feet when money and measures are decided.

In this sense, however, the coronavirus crisis can also be good for the cultural sector. Once the language of economics has been learned, the rationale for the importance of finance can be better understood.

February At the end of the 19th century, Helsingin Sanomat also reported, for example, that there are more young men than young women in almost all Finnish municipalities. In the story, the regional development expert pointed out that women move more sensitively than men, also from Finland abroad, and their placement is also driven by factors other than career choice and education. Many make lifestyle choices. If a municipality wants to attract young women, it should pay attention to culture in addition to jobs.

On a larger scale, it is pointless to make a gender issue. A vibrant cultural life at the municipal, city or national level is an attraction that attracts the desired employees.

Would it now be finally time to realize that culture is also an economic resource?

The author is the forerunner of HS’s cultural editorial.