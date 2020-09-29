Columns The criticism of the EU stimulus package is understandable, but it is not necessary to agree with it

The European Union is not violating its legal framework, and the package is not a shortcut to the federal government. EU recovery is needed in a situation where monetary policy has lost its effectiveness.

Dispute the big EU stimulus package. Not only because Finland, which has been hit less by the coronavirus than other countries, is a net contributor to this “catastrophe insurance”. Rather, the criticism is principled and crystallizes in the claim that the EU is violating its own rules with its package. Is it so?

Reality and the EU Treaty do not always meet, at least not in terms of fiscal policy rules. I did so because those rules are not realistic or sensible in the world we live in.

What to do when reality and articles don’t seem to meet? The surprise response of the populists is: The EU must not act, preferably it should break up and Finland should secede from it. This brought the crisis onto disaster. In a context of interdependence, the EU is more important than ever. The EU is a cornerstone of Finland’s geopolitical identity.

According to the pro-EU opposition, it is now being “wrongly turned off”. The package should be different. One can agree with this: the consensus of the 27 Member States is always a difficult compromise.

The president of the Republic criticizes the Union for its creative interpretation of the articles. It can undermine the EU’s confidence in the eyes of its citizens and favor strong states. Some economists and lawyers believe that the Union is being insidiously developed into a federal state through interpretations.

Criticism can be understood without agreeing with it. So what to do? The EU cannot do nothing in the midst of the crisis, and Finland must not demand it.

The claim that the EU is breaking its own rules is worth denying. Several Finnish professors of European law consider the package to be legally justified. The law is always interpreted, and there is room for interpretation, especially in crisis situations and if all member states are unanimous. Where necessary, the limits of interpretation shall be determined by the Court of Justice of the European Union.

Through a precedent, the EU is not becoming a centrally led federation that tramples on our independence. The argument is a horror of intimidation. The position of both the Finnish and German Governments is that these are exceptional measures required by the unique situation.

If a project like this is to be renewed, it again requires full unanimity. Then the company crashes in opposition to Germany or Finland or a nuanced four (Denmark, Sweden, Austria, the Netherlands). It may still be that once a decade exceptional measures have to be adopted unanimously and on strong grounds. You can live with it.

It is gratifying that, for once, Germany also opted for a pragmatic economic policy line. Monetary policy has lost its effectiveness. The EU package will combat the risk of a financial crisis spreading from the south to Europe due to the coronavirus. The aim is revitalization, which at the same time promotes digitalisation and sustainable development. Helping a neighbor is now enlightened selfishness and solidarity. There may come a day when Finland longs for EU solidarity.

At its best, this is a step towards the EU tackling other European problems more effectively.

Fiscal policy the rules are buried. But national responsibility in managing public finances is needed. Well, the conditions must be created for the bailout rule to be implemented. A banking union that enables investor responsibility should therefore be completed.

Over time, a mechanism should be put in place to enable a managed sovereign debt arrangement. Then market forces would be harnessed to support national discipline. There is a budding understanding of the mechanism for this, but this is not a crisis-time project. The road to the finish line is long.

The EU Treaty should be adapted to better reflect reality. But then we are talking about a process that will last for years, especially when there are different perceptions of the need for change in every direction.

Let the debate on the direction of the EU continue. Pending agreement, it is important to act pragmatically within the current rules, which will inevitably require case-by-case consideration. As Olaus Petri stated as early as the 16th century: a good judge is better than a bad law.

The author is a long-standing financial influencer.