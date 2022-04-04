Columns The creators of Bridgerton promote the series as a “female look” but perhaps it wouldn’t be worth it

The intimate scenes between muscular men and doll-like women continue the familiar imagery of the male gaze, despite the change of perspective, writes Piritta Räsänen.

March on the last Friday, the wait ended and the costume drama, which had risen wildly, became popular Bridgerton returned to Netflix in recent episodes.

In the new episodes, Anthony Bridgerton, the eldest son of the family seeking marriageJonathan Bailey) is not so much looking for love as for a successor.

Viewers will once again be offered everything in the first season: long gazes, court gossip, dances, outfits combining fashion from different eras, new versions of hit songs and, of course, romance.

Authors have also promoted the series female gazea that is, female view.

The female view was created in response to a film theorist Laura Mulveyn developed by male gas concept, the male gaze, which means the objectifying gaze of a film on a woman. The purpose of the female gaze is to portray women not only as objects of desire but as actors with their own will.

Bridgertonin for this, this means that the camera lens lingers on the male body instead of the female. The target is men.

There are numerous examples, such as in the first season Regé-Jean Pagen performed by Simon playing shirtless in a boxing ring or in new episodes with Anthony rising out of the water in a wet white collared shirt.

In general, the series sees several (sex) scenes in which men are more naked than women.

Actress Jonathan Bailey commented on Entertainment Weekly in an interview in February to be important to a woman because it turns upside down who is being exploited in sex storytelling.

Indeed, the reversed perspective of the series – which is not fundamentally objective women – presents a catalog that has only recently been seen in Western films and series. But does that mean it’s a female gaze? Not really.

Looking at a woman the purpose is not only to act as the opposite of the male gaze but to dismantle it. In Bridgerton the intimate scenes between the muscular men and the doll-like women continue the familiar imagery of the male gaze despite the change of perspective.

Neither the objectification of male characters is not without problems. Investigator Natalie Perfetti-Oates write in his article Chick Flicks and the Straight Female Gaze (2015) that the objectification of men does not promote equality but changes the object of discrimination, creating a heterogeneous gaze.

Bridgerton still works as a romantic costume drama. But throwing away buzzwords without a cover doesn’t add value to it.