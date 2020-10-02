Columns The cottage does not save Lapland’s tourism

The disappearance of tourists from abroad is threatening next winter as well, and domestic tourists seeking peace in the north are not major consumers of program services.

I am whispered to Lapland. In Kilpisjärvi, you can relax on the terrace of the rental cottage, watch Saana and think about the smallness of your own daily life and its worries. The fell has stood in those places for up to a couple of billion years.

Lake Kilpisjärvi is the northernmost village in the arm, only six kilometers from the Norwegian border. There are about a hundred inhabitants, but during the holidays, the village grocery store often has the same number of people at the same time. In the yard of the shop, the cars are mainly on Norwegian plates.

Last March, however, the situation changed dramatically: after the coronavirus closed the border, life disappeared from the village, and 90 percent of the store’s customers also lost.

Finland for tourism exports, the second quarter of the year was poison. Tourism from abroad to Finland collapsed by 87 per cent.

In late summer, the situation in Lapland looked a little better thanks to domestic tourism. However, next winter is expected with fear. The safe country limit is 25 corona infections per one hundred thousand inhabitants. In November, a model is coming in which countries that exceed the threshold will be required to have a negative coronavirus test as soon as they leave. If the stay lasts more than 72 hours, the traveler should take another test. For a waiting period, he can be quarantined.

When foreign tourists typically stay in Lapland for three to five days, at worst, the entire trip can take place while staring at the cottage wall.

Disease rates change rapidly. For example, it does not encourage British families to invest in a Christmas holiday flight to Finland. Traditionally, tours have been booked in September, and currently the number of infections in Britain is close to 40. Of the 2018 foreign overnight stays, the British accounted for almost a quarter.

At its worst, the northern tourism industry may be facing a wave of bankruptcies. According to a survey by the Lapland Chamber of Commerce and the Lapland Tourism Industry Association, 60 per cent of the respondents will not continue their activities for another year if there are no foreign customers at all next winter season. Tourism employs up to 8,000 people in Lapland.

Like me cottagers do not save Lapland’s tourism industry. Of course, the rent of the cottage leaves something in the pockets of the locals, but otherwise the use of money is unnecessarily narrow.

Kilpisjärvi would offer some program services from toboggan safaris to helicopter recordings. However, extreme experiences are better suited for those who come from far away to look for the exotics of Lapland than for those who look for the same cottage from year to year, looking for peace in the north.

The author is the administrative manager of HS.