Columns The coronavirus pushed junior sports into the gray area

It is difficult for athletes to understand the strict corona restrictions and recommendations of junior sports, but there are also ethical problems associated with circumventing them.

Coronavirus restrictions have driven junior sports to consider what is forbidden and what is allowed and whether it would be possible to do more than a strict interpretation of restrictions allows.

In many places, the so-called gray area between what is forbidden and what is allowed has been gone.

In the metropolitan area municipal sports facilities have been closed for two months. It has revealed that there are big differences in the willingness of clubs, coaches and parents of children to comply with coronavirus restrictions and the spirit of the guidelines.

Examples of this have been seen in Espoo as well as in other cities. When Espoo closed its own sports facilities in accordance with the government’s instructions, some clubs have taken exercises outside the Helsinki metropolitan area to private halls (HS 12.1).

It has also been possible to reserve facilities on behalf of the children’s parents if it is not desired to involve the club in the activities. In the clubs’ own facilities, the exercises have continued, even if it is not in line with the recommendations.

The situation is confusing. Sports clubs receive financial support from cities, which in turn decide on restrictions. Should cities intervene?

Sports people it is difficult to understand the limitations, as has been found in junior sports very few coronary infections relative to the number of enthusiasts. It is also not easy to understand that it has been possible to sit on a beer in a bar at a time when children are not allowed to play sports.

But the recommendations and there are ethical issues with circumvention.

Fair play is a long way off when the majority of junior clubs kindly follow the restrictions, but a few clubs tend to train normally and thereby gain a competitive advantage.

Children can also be in an unequal position within the club. The No. 1 team may get ice time when the others are scheduled for a downhill run. And clubs can charge full hobby fees, even if the activity is far from matched.

Parents are also being tested. For example, a nurse may have to consider on behalf of her profession whether it is appropriate to allow a child to practice when others go, even if it is contrary to the recommendations.

It is not clarified that athletes of different sports are in an unequal position in different parts of Finland. Many can exercise within their limits, even when operating quite normally.

The author is a news producer for HS Sports.