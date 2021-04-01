Columns The coronavirus epidemic does not end abruptly, but the holidays reveal when life returns to normal

The coronavirus has wiped out its most important element of the annual recurring celebrations every year: being together with relatives and friends.

Would call you too to join the cottage if there was no crown, my friend communicated early this week in response to an inquiry about Easter plans.

So, I wish it was nice to go. And whether it would be nice to invite people to eat and celebrate the most peaceful holiday of the year together. But the coronavirus prevents, as many times over the past year.

Of course some traditions can be continued. The Christmas trees, Easter sizes, Midsummer weddings, and good food don’t go anywhere, but closing in on a small circle brings with it.

I haven’t been a Christmas person, an Easter person, or a very absolute person for any holiday in particular.

However, the coronavirus has changed this. Now that this time, for the second time, we have to miss a little of the traditions we have followed, they have begun to be appreciated and longed for in a new way.

The coronavirus epidemic will not end sharply one day, but is likely to fade away in late summer and fall. At a point when enough people have the grounds and the courage to stop being afraid, gradually life returns to its more ordinary streams.

What kind permanent changes epidemic leave?

Many declare to travel immediately – the longing for overseas is great. Visits to restaurants are starting to increase. The lack of concerts has been screaming.

However, public holidays are the days when the end of the coronavirus epidemic can be clearly seen.

May Day is hardly celebrated with brunch, and even on Midsummer, the festivities can focus on the outdoors.

Will the president shake hands with guests at the castle party already on this year’s Independence Day? And is Christmas already celebrated with traditional festive expenses?

I believe that today is the last Good Friday devastated by the coronavirus. Next year and in the years to come, we will be with friends again, remembering these times when being together was not possible for a moment.

The author is the editor-in-chief of HS.